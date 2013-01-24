Cloud Provider Cordys Sponsors CIOsynergy Dallas

Cordys, CIOs and Fortune 500 VPs gather at CIOsynergy Dallas to discuss the growing successes, challenges and strategies around cloud computing

CIOsynergy, a provider of thought leading conferences, announced that Cordys, the Enterprise Cloud Platform provider, will sponsor CIOsynergy Dallas on January 31, 2013.

CIOs are increasingly finding themselves in the center of strategic discussions as organizations rely more on technology for strategic differentiation. Speed, accurate and timely information, real-time interaction and consolidated information are all critical for businesses to execute in order to deliver customer service that drives revenue.

As businesses adopt cloud-based operations and services at exponential rates, enterprises and service providers seek as much information as possible to differentiate themselves in this fast-paced market. Cordys' Business Operations Platform (BOP) delivers automation, application development and system integration, allowing businesses to quickly move to the cloud with minimal risk, and satisfying the cost, security and implementation needs of CIOs.

“Cordys is deeply embedded at both the CIO and IT levels, delivering technology to enterprises and service providers seeking robust cloud capabilities,” said Dominick Martinetti, VP marketing, Cordys. “As companies face pressure to increase business agility, our involvement with CIOsynergy allows us to share new industry knowledge and strategies with our customers.”

The upcoming CIOsynergy Dallas conference will address the growing successes, challenges and strategies around cloud computing, as told through the lens of CIOs, as part of an exclusive opportunity for leading local CIO and IT executives to network and brainstorm daily hurdles in an unparalleled learning environment. Founder of Monster.com, Jeff Taylor, will deliver the keynote address. As an expert in technology, advertising, and human capital, Taylor zeroes in on what lies ahead, sensing economic upheaval, changing global employment, and the shift in doing business that Web 2.0 has created.

Scott Shuster, ABC News foreign correspondent, producer of NPR's All Things Considered, consulting editor, The McGraw-Hill Companies and BusinessWeek, will serve as moderator for the CIOpanel. The panel will explore the direction of enterprise IT, with first-hand experiences, successes and failures from five CIOs.

Open to Fortune 500 and mid-market enterprises, CIOsynergy's events gather senior executives from the offices of the Directors, VPs, Chief Architects, CTOs and CIOs.

For more information or to participate in CIOsynergy Dallas, please visit http://cordys.CIOdallas.com

About CIOsynergy

CIOsynergy provides a platform that brings together the thought leaders of IT through events that incorporate face-to-face meeting opportunities, panel discussions, think tanks and keynotes, and C-suite networking programs.

Previous events have attracted C-suite leaders from companies such as Wal-Mart, Salesforce, Home Depot, Bank of America, Forbes Media, Wells Fargo and Shell.

About Cordys

Cordys is a global provider of cloud platform software that lets you take your business into the cloud quickly and with minimal risk. This analyst recognized platform has been chosen by Global 2000 enterprises to improve their business operations, deliver better customer service and release additional value from existing IT. The same platform is also used by leading service providers to leverage cloud business opportunities, create new high value products and services in the cloud and reduce cost while driving innovation.

The Cordys platform uniquely combines Platform as a Service, enterprise application development, a complete Business Process Management Suite (BPMS) and the next generation of high productivity middleware.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Cordys has offices in the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. For more information on Cordys please visit http://www.cordys.com, and to learn more about Cordys in the cloud applications visit http://www.cordysprocessfactory.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10328585.htm