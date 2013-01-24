J & B Medical Supply Co Inc Opens New Veterinary Medicine Website

J & B Medical Supply Co Inc is proud to reveal their latest venture for 2013, the opening of their new vet supply website VetSupplySource.com. Since J & B Medical Supply Co Inc was founded in Wixom, Michigan in 1994 they've been providing high quality medical supplies for both humans and animals.

J & B Medical Supply Co Inc is proud to reveal their latest venture for 2013, the opening of their new vet supply website VetSupplySource.com. Since J & B Medical Supply Co Inc was founded in Wixom, Michigan in 1994 they've been providing high quality medical supplies for both humans and animals. They're one of the leading medical distribution companies in the mid-west, and now they're hoping to reach veterinarians and pet owners across the country with their newest website.

“J&B Medical is excited to offer this new website to pet lovers across the nation. Our VetSupplySource.com site is ready to provide pet owners with outstanding products, pricing and customer service", said Jill Metz, a vet sales associate for VetSupplySource.com, "From dogs to cats to horses and beyond, we supply what your pets need when they need it."

VetSupplySource.com is designed to give their specialized customers an easy way to find and shop for affordable veterinary medical supplies. The new website has expanded catalogue and product offerings, and also a friendly and informed customer service staff to help customers with orders.

VetSupplySource.com carries everything from medication and wound care materials to dietary supplements and grooming products. The site also offers customers free shipping for certain products and competitive pricing on every item in stock. For more information on Vet Supply Source, visit http://www.vetsupplysource.com or call (866)-471-5538.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebVet-Supply-Source/new-website-launch/prweb10358033.htm