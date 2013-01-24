American Freight Furniture and Mattress Store

American Freight Furniture and Mattress Opens Third Store in New York Providing New Furniture Options and Adding Jobs to Vestal Area

American Freight Furniture and Mattress will open its newest New York discount furniture store on Friday, January 25. Located at 1000 Front Street in Vestal, the 28,000 square foot warehouse is American Freight's third store in New York, with other discount furniture stores in Syracuse and North Tonawanda. It is the 78th American Freight Furniture store nationwide; it will bring ten new jobs to the greater Binghamton area.

“The demand for another American Freight Furniture store in New York has been high for the last several months,” said Kelly Warren, spokesperson for American Freight. “As we continue to expand, we're finding that customers have been waiting for this type of retail model to arrive in their community. They are ready to give up some of the unnecessary, expensive frills in order to get great prices on quality furniture, and that is what American Freight gives them.”

American Freight is a warehouse-style discount furniture store specializing in furniture obtained through factory closeouts, dealer cancellations, retail chain buyouts, and wholesale liquidations. Both American Freight brand furniture and name brand furniture are sold at factory direct prices.

American Freight Furniture and Mattress in Vestal is open to the public Monday-Thursday 12pm-8pm, Friday 10am-8pm, Saturday 10am-7pm, and Sunday 12pm-5pm. Customers can take advantage of low prices on living room and bedroom furniture packages, dinettes, mattress sets, children's furniture and more. American Freight Furniture also offers a free layaway program and same-day delivery on all in-stock items.

To learn more about discount furniture store American Freight, visit http://www.americanfreight.us.

About American Freight

Founded in 1993, American Freight Furniture and Mattress has chosen to maintain modest warehouses instead of expensive showrooms to keep costs low and pass the savings along to the customers. Because of this, customers don't have to pay expensive retail showroom markups while still taking home high-quality furniture. American Freight sells living room furniture, bedroom furniture, dining room furniture, children's furniture, mattresses, and more.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10357960.htm