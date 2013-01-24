Brewers Organics Announces Produce Co-op Partnership with Anytime Fitness of Milwaukee

Local Anytime Fitness members will now have the option of joining a Brewers Organics produce co-op through the gym where they can receive fresh, organic fruits and vegetables at a discount weekly.

Brewers Organics is excited to announce a new partnership with Anytime Fitness of Milwaukee. Local Anytime Fitness members will now have the option of joining a produce co-op through the gym where they can receive fresh, organic fruits and vegetables at a discount weekly.

Brewers Organics offers customizable boxes where clients can select the certified organic food items and coffee of their choice. Additionally, the service offers a flexible weekly or every other week scheduling system that allows clients the option of stopping or temporarily holding their delivery at any time without incurring fees. Anytime Fitness members who agree to receive their produce at the gym will enjoy a 10% discount.

"I have been getting Brewers Organics produce since last year, and I am so exited to see that Anytime Fitness is partnering up with them,” said Ellyse Schwoegler, Anytime Fitness trainer. “Brewers Organics helps me stay healthy because I don't get the impulse to purchase bad food at the grocery store. They deliver organic produce right to my door step! Now that Anytime Fitness will be partnering with Brewers Organics for a Co-op program, I will get a discount on my produce and I can just pick it up when I do my workout!"

Produce Co-ops are available for any groups interested in saving money and embracing a healthy lifestyle. Daycares, gyms, churches, schools and other locations with four or more individual deliveries can take part in the program. For more information, visit http://www.BrewersOrganics.com.

About Brewers Organics

Brewers Organics is dedicated to all things local, sustainable and organic. Comprised of organic food fans, Brewers Organics believes their calling is to share their passion of eating organic with friends, family and neighbors. Brewers Organics works with a network of nonprofit organizations and schools including the Hope House of Milwaukee to make sure everyone has access to wholesome food. For more information, visit http://www.BrewersOrganics.com.

About Anytime Fitness

Fitness has never been so easy. As a neighborhood-style fitness club, we are right where you need us. Close to home or close to work, we've got you covered. Unlike most gyms, your Anytime Fitness membership allows you to visit thousands of clubs, at no extra cost. Over 1 million members choose Anytime Fitness. Why? Because it's convenient, affordable, and fun. And with 24/7 access to thousands of our clubs around the globe, you can workout on your terms.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10357850.htm