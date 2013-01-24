Career and Technical Education Develops Leaders of Tomorrow

Issue Brief produced by ACTE and U.S. Army examines role of CTE in leadership development

The Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) today released a new Issue Brief examining the role of career and technical education (CTE) in leadership development. The Issue Brief, produced with support from the U.S. Army Marketing and Research Group, explores the integral role CTE curricula and programs play in addressing leadership development for students and providing solutions to a leadership skills deficit that employers face today.

When employers are asked to choose which skills are most needed in today's workplace, key employability skills such as leadership often rise to the top of the list. CTE courses often involve teamwork and project-based learning, which provide ideal opportunities for students to learn, observe and apply leadership in work-related situations in preparation for their future careers. Programs such as U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) and Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSO) also provide career-related learning opportunities as part of CTE. Students have the opportunity to serve in formal leadership positions, participate in leadership-focused competitions and lead project teams for community service at the regional, state and national levels.

Employers have made it clear that leadership skills are critical but often lacking in potential employees. Thirty-nine percent of human resource professionals in a recent survey reported that job applicants in their industry have leadership skills gaps, according to the Society for Human Resource Management. More opportunities need to be provided within the education system for students to learn, observe and practice these vital leadership skills. This Issue Brief takes a critical look at the opportunities through CTE for students to prepare for the workforce by developing leadership skills in CTE programs. It also highlights successful leadership program examples such as JROTC and CTSOs.

