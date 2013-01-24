Alexander Youth Network Seeks to Make 2013 the Mentally Healthiest Year Yet

The North Carolina leader in children's behavioral healthcare commits to further educate public and de-mystify mental illness

Alexander Youth Network commits to promoting statewide mental health awareness and healing in 2013. As the leading provider of children's behavioral healthcare services in North Carolina, Alexander Youth Network educates the public on the vast need for mental health services and access to behavioral healthcare. This year, Alexander will continue to de-mystify mental illness and lessen the stigma of asking for help. For more information: http://www.alexanderyouthnetwork.org.

The need for children's mental health services is great. The U.S. Surgeon General estimates that 1 in 5 children suffer from an emotional or behavioral problem. For one in every ten of these children, their challenges are serious enough to require professional treatment. With population data from the Children's Defense Fund, the number of children in North Carolina who need a facility like Alexander Youth Network is nearly 228,000. In 2012, Alexander Youth Network served more than 7,000 children with emotional and behavioral problems, up 29% from the year before.

While some childhood mental health issues are bio-chemical in origin, most of the children served at Alexander Youth Network have experienced trauma. Children who experience early childhood trauma can develop mental health problems that prevent them from functioning in normal social settings. Alexander Youth Network uses the Neurosequential Model of Therapeutics™ (NMT) to help match the nature and timing of specific therapeutic techniques to the developmental stage of the child, and to the brain region and neural networks that likely are causing the neuropsychiatric problems.

“Children with emotional challenges due to trauma have difficulty forming normal family and peer relationships,” said CEO Craig Bass. “The problem is only made worse when these kids bounce from provider to provider to get the care they need.” Alexander Youth Network offers a service array of treatments so children have access to a complete continuum of care without having to leave.

Alexander Youth Network is accredited by The Joint Commission, which is recognized nationwide as a symbol of healthcare quality reflecting the highest level of performance, and certified by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as a Critical Access Behavioral Health Agency (CABHA). The organization is one of only four flagship sites accredited by the Child Trauma Academy.

From eleven regional service locations, Alexander Youth Network serves children and their families from across the state with a complete continuum of quality services including: a Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility, Day Treatment, Therapeutic Foster Care, Multidimensional Treatment Foster Care, Multi-Systemic Therapy, Intensive In-Home, Outpatient Services, Medication Management, Targeted Case Management, and the services of The Relatives for at-risk, homeless, and aging-out youth. Alexander Youth Network is a flagship program of the Neurosequential Model of Therapeutics™ for addressing the clinical approach to trauma-focused therapies, and it has brought nine best-practice and evidence-based therapies to surrounding communities. For more information about Alexander Youth Network, visit http://www.alexanderyouthnetwork.org.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10357761.htm