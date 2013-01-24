ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

13 Year Old is Youngest to Solve Miyamoto Challenge KenKen Math Puzzle

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 1:41 PM | 1 min read

A 13 year old from Brooklyn, NY is the youngest to complete the Miyamoto Challenge KenKen

Pleasantville, NY (PRWEB) January 24, 2013

A13-year-old in Brooklyn solved the Miyamoto Challenge puzzle, the youngest person ever to complete one of these puzzles. But there's more to this boy's story. Here is a note from his teacher, Aaron Kaswell:

"Tanglin immigrated from China 3 years ago, and his English fluency has been developing only slowly. But he's always had an aptitude for math and, from the start, KenKen has been a way for him to express his intellectual ability. While fellow students tried 4X4 puzzles, Tanglin breezed through 6X6s. I even gave him a KenKen book which he returned — completed — quickly. The puzzle-solving and logical reasoning of KenKen has been great for him, and his accomplishment with Miyamoto-san's challenge was the clincher in getting him into an accelerated math class despite his English difficulties."

We are inspired by Tanglin's story and hope you are, too. And bravo to Mr. Kaswell, math teacher extraordinaire!

Here is Tanglin with Mr. Kaswell, and Mrs. Ailene Altman-Mitchell, his principal.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10357352.htm

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: