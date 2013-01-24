13 Year Old is Youngest to Solve Miyamoto Challenge KenKen Math Puzzle

A 13 year old from Brooklyn, NY is the youngest to complete the Miyamoto Challenge KenKen

A13-year-old in Brooklyn solved the Miyamoto Challenge puzzle, the youngest person ever to complete one of these puzzles. But there's more to this boy's story. Here is a note from his teacher, Aaron Kaswell:

"Tanglin immigrated from China 3 years ago, and his English fluency has been developing only slowly. But he's always had an aptitude for math and, from the start, KenKen has been a way for him to express his intellectual ability. While fellow students tried 4X4 puzzles, Tanglin breezed through 6X6s. I even gave him a KenKen book which he returned — completed — quickly. The puzzle-solving and logical reasoning of KenKen has been great for him, and his accomplishment with Miyamoto-san's challenge was the clincher in getting him into an accelerated math class despite his English difficulties."

We are inspired by Tanglin's story and hope you are, too. And bravo to Mr. Kaswell, math teacher extraordinaire!

Here is Tanglin with Mr. Kaswell, and Mrs. Ailene Altman-Mitchell, his principal.

