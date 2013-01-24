Vitamin Squeeze Water Enhancers Offer Flavorful Relief in Flu Season

Unique, squeezable bottle makes flavoring water fast, fun and tasty to ease symptoms

Keeping hydrated during the cold and flu season is challenging enough, but Vitamin Squeeze™ Powder Water Enhancer makes it easy – and tasty. One squeeze delivers a flavorful, powerful burst of vital nutrients and minerals to water. Each bottle of Vitamin Squeeze™ Powder Water Enhancer contains 120 percent of a day's vitamin C requirement as well as 100 percent of vitamin B3, B5, B6 and B12 and 50 percent of vitamin D in addition to electrolytes, zinc and chromium.

“Everyone knows how important it is to take vitamin C to ward off colds and flu,” said Bill McKay, Founder and CEO of Ecosentials, maker of Vitamin Squeeze™. “However, most people do not understand that vitamin C and B complex vitamins are water-soluble, which means the kidneys rapidly excrete these nutrients throughout the day. Vitamin Squeeze™ is the first-of-its-kind, easy hydration system that delivers what your body needs. All you need is a bottle of water and Vitamin Squeeze™ Powder Water Enhancers.”

Vitamin Squeeze™ Powder Water Enhancers come in eight flavors and three varieties, to appeal to a wide range of tastes and needs: Multi-Vitamin (Fruit Punch, Acai Grape Pomegranate, Strawberry Watermelon and Lemonade), Energy (Black Cherry, Blood Orange and Blueberry Pomegranate Acai) and Weight Control (Pink Grapefruit).

Vitamin Squeeze™ Powder Water Enhancers are made from natural ingredients and contain zero calories, sugars and carbohydrates. They are free of gluten, preservatives and artificial sweeteners.

About Vitamin Squeeze™

Ecosentials LLC developed the breakthrough squeezable bottle in 2012 with Vitamin Squeeze™ Liquid Water Enhancers. It used its patent pending dispensing technology to create the first-of-its-kind, squeezable Powder Water Enhancer. The line, which is unique to market because of its squeeze dispensing natural powder, is available in Multi-Vitamin, Energy and Weight Control formulas. Vitamin Squeeze™ Powder Water Enhancers are a delicious way to add vitamins C and B to your drinking water, which are clinically proven to be water-soluble vitamins that the body requires to be replenished throughout the day. The portable on-the-go bottle makes it easy to transform water into a nutrient enhanced beverage anywhere, anytime. When hydrating, remember: A Squeeze Is All You Need™ for delicious custom flavor and benefits.

