Vitamin Squeeze Water Enhancers Offer Flavorful Relief in Flu Season

Keeping hydrated during the cold and flu season is challenging enough, but Vitamin Squeeze™ Powder Water Enhancer makes it easy – and tasty. One squeeze delivers a flavorful, powerful burst of vital nutrients and minerals to water. Each bottle of Vitamin Squeeze™ Powder Water Enhancer contains 120 percent of a day's vitamin C requirement as well as 100 percent of vitamin B3, B5, B6 and B12 and 50 percent of vitamin D in addition to electrolytes, zinc and chromium.
“Everyone knows how important it is to take vitamin C to ward off colds and flu,” said Bill McKay, Founder and CEO of Ecosentials, maker of Vitamin Squeeze™. “However, most people do not understand that vitamin C and B complex vitamins are water-soluble, which means the kidneys rapidly excrete these nutrients throughout the day. Vitamin Squeeze™ is the first-of-its-kind, easy hydration system that delivers what your body needs. All you need is a bottle of water and Vitamin Squeeze™ Powder Water Enhancers.”
Vitamin Squeeze™ Powder Water Enhancers come in eight flavors and three varieties, to appeal to a wide range of tastes and needs: Multi-Vitamin (Fruit Punch, Acai Grape Pomegranate, Strawberry Watermelon and Lemonade), Energy (Black Cherry, Blood Orange and Blueberry Pomegranate Acai) and Weight Control (Pink Grapefruit).
Vitamin Squeeze™ Powder Water Enhancers are made from natural ingredients and contain zero calories, sugars and carbohydrates. They are free of gluten, preservatives and artificial sweeteners.
About Vitamin Squeeze™
Ecosentials LLC developed the breakthrough squeezable bottle in 2012 with Vitamin Squeeze™ Liquid Water Enhancers. It used its patent pending dispensing technology to create the first-of-its-kind, squeezable Powder Water Enhancer. The line, which is unique to market because of its squeeze dispensing natural powder, is available in Multi-Vitamin, Energy and Weight Control formulas. Vitamin Squeeze™ Powder Water Enhancers are a delicious way to add vitamins C and B to your drinking water, which are clinically proven to be water-soluble vitamins that the body requires to be replenished throughout the day. The portable on-the-go bottle makes it easy to transform water into a nutrient enhanced beverage anywhere, anytime. When hydrating, remember: A Squeeze Is All You Need™ for delicious custom flavor and benefits.
