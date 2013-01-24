The Viana Hotel and Spa in Westbury, New York Looks to Help Revitalize Long Island and have their Guests Relax while a Little Rock N' Roll Takes Place Right Next Door

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will be performing at the NYCB Theater at Westbury on Friday, January 25th 2013 to Rebuild Long Island, A Sandy Relief Benefit Concert. In addition the Viana Hotel and Spa located next door from the Theater will be donating 10% of the revenue it generates Friday night to the Habitat for Humanity and the Lindenhurst Fire Department.

The Viana Hotel and Spa is located in the heart of Long Island in Westbury. Although the Hotel itself had little to no damage due to Sandy, it was host to many guests that had experienced great damage and loss for days and even weeks that followed. Although many of the Hotel's employees live in various regions throughout Long Island, and they also suffered from various losses and damages due to the storm, their dedication to providing services to the guests of the Hotel was unwavering.

Mr. Alan Mindel, the Operating Partner of Samar Hospitality, the parent company to the Viana Hotel and Spa was amazed how his team pulled together to not only meet the needs of their guests but how they were motivated to exceed their expectations. Mindel stated, “We have five hotels across Long Island and the team of people that I am surrounded by never let Sandy stand in their way in providing our guests with accommodations, services and amenities as close to normal as possible under the circumstances. Because the majority of us did not suffer significant damages or losses, I think it put things in perspective a bit for many of us and it just motivated us to rise to the occasion and the demand. I was and still am proud of the Samar Hospitality family of employees that helped us get through the storm and beyond.”

On Friday, January 25th 2013 Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will help Rebuild Long Island with a Sandy Relief Benefit Concert being held at NYCB Theater at Westbury. Proceeds will be going to the Habitat for Humanity and the Lindenhurst Fire Department. Benatar's family is from Lindenhurst, Long Island. Lindenhurst is located on the Island's south shore and is one of the town's that experienced some severe damage and losses.

In a joint effort to help those across Long Island, the Viana Hotel and Spa, which is located right next door from the NYCB Theater will be donating 10% of the revenue it generates Friday night to the same organizations. Those that may be attending the concert may want to consider dining at Marco Polo's Restaurant and Bar located in the Viana Hotel, or perhaps even making arrangements to stay overnight in their relaxing and well appointed rooms and suites. To make arrangements with the Viana Hotel and Spa just call 516-338-7777 and be sure to ask for the NYCB code to receive a special discounted rate. In addition, if restaurant and bar goers show their tickets they'll receive 20% their bill.

This is not the first time Samar Hospitality and the Viana Hotel and Spa has participated in assisting with the revitalization of Long Island following Super Storm Sandy. Samar Hospitality was also a big part of a joint effort to serve Long Beach residents that were displaced by the storm a hot dinner on Thanksgiving Day. In getting to know Mindel and Samar Hospitality this will most likely not be their last effort either.

