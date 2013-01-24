Lexity Launches Complimentary ROI Tracking for TheFind

Lexity Live for TheFind enables merchants to see traffic and revenue generated by their shopping site listings on TheFind

Lexity, the App Platform for Ecommerce, has launched Lexity Live for TheFind. The free App, which takes just a few clicks to set up, enables merchants to track the traffic and revenue they generate from TheFind. TheFind is the only shopping destination that includes every product from every store online. It is also the only shopping site that currently accepts free product submissions from merchants.

After installing the App, a merchant sees graphs of traffic and revenue generated by TheFind for their individual store. These graphs are configurable for different time periods and also allow the merchant to see traffic and revenue from other sources such as Google and Facebook. Return on investment (ROI) information leverages the Lexity Live real-time infrastructure. This infrastructure also provides connectors to various ecommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, and 3dCart that enable the synchronization of the store's revenue with the traffic generated from TheFind.

“We are excited to offer this free solution that enables merchants to see the value they get from TheFind,” said Ramneek Bhasin, VP & GM of Mobile and Catalogue at TheFind. “Lexity Live for TheFind is a winner for merchants who want to understand the value they generate from TheFind and other traffic sources,” added Lexity Founder & CEO, Amit Kumar.

Lexity Live for TheFind is available now at no cost.

About Lexity

Lexity is the developer of Commerce Central, the App Platform for Ecommerce, and helps online merchants drive sales through its innovative marketing apps. Founded in 2009, Lexity is backed by Spark Capital, True Ventures and 500 Startups. Lexity is headquartered in Mountain View, and has a presence in Bangalore, India. For more information, visit lexity.com, Twitter (@lxty), and Facebook (facebook.com/goLexity).

About TheFind

TheFind's patented search, browse and discovery technology is expanding the eCommerce landscape through social, mobile and tablet commerce innovations. These include the Facebook app Glimpse by TheFind, TheFind Mobile barcode scanning app for smartphones, the popular tablet app Catalogue by TheFind, along with the comprehensive shopping search engine, TheFind.com. Ranked number 12 on the 2010 Inc. 500 list of fastest growing private companies, TheFind was founded in 2005, venture funded by Bain Capital Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Redpoint Ventures and is a San Francisco and Silicon Valley-based company.

