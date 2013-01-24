One Good "Return" Deserves Another

Jerry Jones, The Self Storage CPA, commits to fund cancer research by supporting Kure It.

This tax season, Jerry Jones, The Self Storage CPA, has committed to an even greater return - a contribution to Kure It Cancer Research. Jones will donate $50 for every self storage tax return he prepares, and will donate an additional $50 for every existing client who refers a new client.

The self storage industry continues to make a big impact for cancer research in its unique partnership with Kure It. The creative efforts of professionals in the industry have led to over $1.6 million in donations to the organization since its establishment in 2007 by storage veteran Barry Hoeven. Because of the industry's strong support, Kure It was able to grant nearly $1 million in innovative research grants in 2012.

Jones expressed his desire to join others in the industry who support Kure It's research efforts. “When I read about Kure It's accomplishments in 2012, I knew I had to get involved. I was amazed at how much they are raising, and impressed that the industry is such a big part of their success.” With more than 25 years of industry-specific experience, Jones has created a niche for himself and is now marketing his services through his new website, http://www.TheSelfStorageCPA.com. “I look forward to helping self storage operators maximize their profits and streamline their systems, while donating $50 to research every time I complete a tax return. It's a win-win.”

Karen Jones, director of Kure It Cancer Research, said, “Kure It is honored by The Self Storage CPA's commitment. It is the generosity of established storage industry professionals like Jerry that will inspire others to get involved. This support will allow us to grant even more to underfunded cancer research projects in 2013.”

About Kure It

Kure It is a non-profit organization whose mission is to raise money for research specialists conducting innovative projects to better treat and ultimately cure kidney cancer and other underfunded malignancies. Founded by Barry Hoeven after his diagnosis with kidney cancer, Kure It supports research being done at major institutions across the United States. Please visit our website for more information about our current researchers and their projects. http://www.kureit.org

About Jerry Jones, CPA

With more than 25 years of industry-specific experience, Jerry Jones, The Self Storage CPA, specializes in working closely with the owners, operators, and managers to ensure proper accounting procedures and will work closely with the management company to ensure proper allocation of expense items. He also can review budgets for new construction and Limited Partnership or LLC Operating Agreements. Understanding the ins and outs of limited partnerships, LLCs, and other forms of business ownership, he can help decide which entity is best for his clients. Mr. Jones can prepare tax returns for all states and gives his self-storage clients top priority during tax season, making sure that all returns are completed and all K-1's have been mailed to the partners/members no later than March 15th each year. With clients across the U.S., location is not a problem.

http://www.theselfstoragecpa.com



