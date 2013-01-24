Denton's Thin Line Film Fest Announces 2013 Lineup

The largest international film festival in Texas will bring a new array of talent and entertainment to Denton February 8-18, 2013.

The Thin Line Film Fest, Texas' only international documentary film festival, today announced their 6th annual festival lineup. This year more than 70 stellar films from around the globe will be screened in downtown Denton, February 8-18th, 2013.

Thin Line Film Fest's selection of films showcases a number of award-winning or Oscar nominated documentaries. This year's opening night feature film is coming straight from its debut at Sundance Film Festival. "Blood Brother" follows a young man named Rocky Braat on his travels to India as a disillusioned American Tourist, but when he meets a group of children with HIV/AIDS – he decided to stay. He never could imagine the obstacles he would face, or the love he would find.

Many other notable films are playing throughout the 10-day festival, including the Oscar nominated documentary, "5 Broken Cameras," a deeply personal, first-hand account of non-violent resistance in Bil'in, a West Bank village threatened by encroaching Israeli settlements. "The Informant" investigates Brandon Darby, an extreme activist turned FBI informant that played a part in the arrest of two of his fellow activists. But how large of a role did Darby play in the ideation and execution of the plan for which the activists were arrested for? The documentary weaves together events from Darby's point of view through reenactments and interviews with Darby, his new allies, and those he betrayed. "The House I Live In" captures heart-wrenching stories from individuals at all levels of America's War on Drugs. From the dealer to the grieving mother, the narcotics officer to the senator, the inmate to the federal judge, the film offers a penetrating look inside America's longest war, offering a definitive portrait and revealing its profound human rights implications.

“The thing I love about the Thin Line Film Fest is that it brings together documentary fans and filmmakers in a unique, low-key setting. This year we have a number of talented filmmakers attending the festival – like Vanessa Crocini, Daniele Wilmouth, Sasha Reuther, Robert Camina, Randall Dark, and Mark Birnbaum. Denton is all about supporting local artists and talent. And, it's great to see film enthusiasts come together that share Denton's same passion for creativity.”

This year, the Thin Line Film Fest is proud to present "4 Nights in December" (dir. Patrick Flaherty), "5 Broken Cameras" (dir. Emad Burnat), "Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry" (dir. Emad Burnat), "The Anderson Monarchs" (dir. Eugene Martin), "Backyard Blockbusters" (dir. John Hudgens), "The Ballad of Genesis and Lady Jaye" (dir. Marie Losier), "Bat City USA" (dir. Laura Brooks), "Beyond Pollution" (dir. Barker White), "Blood Brother" (dir. Steve Hoover), "Brothers on the Line" (dir. Sasha Reuther), "Building Babel" (dir. David Osit), "Central Park Five" (dir. Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, David McMahon), "Chimpanzee" (dir. Alistair Fothergill, Mark Linfield), "Corporate FM" (dir. Kevin McKinney), "Dinner at the No-Go's" (dir. Marco Orsini), "Drawing Dead" (dir. Mike Weeks), "Eleanore & the Timekeeper" (dir. Daniele Wilmouth), "Get Together Girls" (dir. Vanessa Crocini), "Head Games" (dir. Steve James), "Heart Attack" (dir. Kelly Hughes), "The House I Live In" (dir. Eugene Jarecki), "In No Great Hurry – 13 Lessons in Life with Saul Leiter" (dir. Tomas Leach), "Informant" (dir. Jamie Meltzer), "Invisible Young" (dir. Steven Keller), "The Lost Reunions" (dir. Danny Diaz), "Magic Camp" (dir. Judd Ehrlich), "Much Ado About Nothing" (dir. Geetika Narang Abbasi, Anandana Kapur), "Raid of the Rainbow Lounge" (dir. Robert Camina), "Seadrift vs. the Big Guy" (dir. Randall Dark), "Snarky Puppy: Ground Up" (dir. Andy LaViolette), "Stories from Lakka Beach" (dir. Daan Veldhulzen), "Swingman" (dir. Mark Birnbaum), "Underexposed: A Women's Skateboarding Documentary" (dir. Amelia Brodka), "Uprising" (dir. Fredrik Stanton), "Vittorio, Capitan Pistone…e tutti gli altri" (dir. Mara Consoli), and "Voyage to Amasia" (dir. Eric Hachiklan & Randy Bell).

The full Thin Line Film Fest 2013 schedule can be found now at http://2013.thinlinefilmfest.com/images/2013_Official_Schedule.pdf.

Tickets are available online. All-access passes for the Thin Line Film Fest are available for a discounted rate of $112 this week only. Visitors to Denton can find special Thin Line Film Fest hotel packages, starting at $69, http://2013.thinlinefilmfest.com/index.php/about-the-fest/travel-accomodations.

About Thin Line Film Fest

Founded in 2007, the Thin Line Film Fest, hosted annually in Denton, is Texas' largest documentary film fest. With continual growth and expansion year-over-year, the festival is quickly gaining widespread recognition as a purveyor of excellent documentary films. Our mission is to educate and entertain our audiences by presenting a diverse program of high quality, relevant documentary films. Visit http://www.thinlinefilmfest.com for more information.

About Denton

Situated 36 miles north of Dallas and Fort Worth where I-35 East meets I-35 West, Denton is the county seat of Denton County. From the century-old courthouse and quaint town-square to world-class shopping and internationally acclaimed talent, Denton is the vibrant setting where these diverse worlds meet. Denton ambiance, assets and amenities combine to make ours a city you simply must discover for yourself, and in your own unique style. http://www.escapetodenton.com



