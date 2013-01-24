EHL Consulting Partners with SoftwareAdvice.com on Nonprofit Tech Series

New Monthly Blog Series by Ashley Halligan to Highlight Nonprofit Trends and Analyses

Philadelphia fundraising firm The EHL Consulting Group is pleased to partner with guest blogger Ashley Halligan, Property Management Analyst at the Austin-based consulting firm Software Advice, on a new monthly blog series. Halligan's blogs will highlight technology trends for nonprofits, strategies for partnering with for-profit companies, and fundraising ideas for online campaigns for nonprofit organizations.

Halligan's first blog for this new series will be published on Thursday, January 31st, 2013 at http://www.ehlconsulting.com/blog/. EHL Consulting's blog targets fundraising professionals, business leaders, and industry advisors who are interested in fundraising ideas, nonprofit best practices, and leadership management solutions. Inspired by Halligan's October 2012 guest post for EHL Consulting, this new, monthly partnership with SoftwareAdvice.com will ensure that readers will have ongoing access to objective information and comparative software analysis regarding the important topic of nonprofit software utilization and optimization.

“I'm excited to partner with EHL Consulting through this new monthly blog series, and look forward to exploring relevant issues regarding nonprofit technology,” says Halligan. “Technology in the nonprofit sector is a rapidly expanding field, and those organizations that regularly keep up to date on trends and new applications will be the ones in the position to capitalize on new opportunities.”

“We counsel all of our client organizations to embrace online innovation. Nonprofits must integrate web marketing and social media as a daily part of organizational life,” says J. Lansing Sylvia, EHL Consulting's Director of Communications. “Easier-to-use software programs make nonprofit record-keeping far easier today than it ever has been, and there are so many more sophisticated options for fundraising campaign management.”

“We are thrilled that Ashley Halligan is joining our blogging team as a monthly contributor, and are confident that her technological expertise will offer informative, timely, and engaging articles that benefit our clients, our peers, and the nonprofit marketplace at large,” she concludes.

About The EHL Consulting Group

The EHL Consulting Group is a nonprofit fundraising firm located in suburban Philadelphia, and is one of only 38 fundraising management firms that belong to the Giving Institute. Founded in 1991, the Philadelphia fundraising firm guides nonprofit organizations across the United States and around the world in understanding and implementing the most effective ways to raise money and sustain support.

