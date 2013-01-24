A Carrying Case Innovation for the iPad and Tablets

John Myers, an office supply clerk, invents "Tab With U," a way for a tablet to remain with you without the added bulk of the carrying case. "Tab With U" is no case at all.

John Myers announced a funding project called "Tab With U" on Kickstarter, enabling owners of tablets and the community to immediately support and reap the rewards of this new innovation. The iPad and tablet carrying case is no case at all as it simply attaches to the back of the tablet.

Positive Community Feedback

Many people have already expressed the desire to keep their tablet with them. A clerk recently commented that her company was committed to deploying tablets for all clerks in its department stores. “I won't have to remember where I set it down,” said a college student. Conventions and seminars would love to hand this out with their logos on them, said an event coordinator. “Have The World At Your Finger Tips, Never Put It Down."

The Kickstarter site will be used to deliver the project updates.

Kickstarter Tab With U project

