Edina Realty Agent Kris Lindahl Will Discuss Important Short Sale Strategies at a Seminar in Elko New Market, MN Over the Weekend

The experienced Edina Realty agent Kris Lindahl has scheduled a seminar in Elko New Market, MN for over the weekend. Lindahl plans to highlight several strategies that are crucial to the short selling process. Lindahl is Edina Realty's number one short sale agent and recent recipient of the Chairman's Award for excellence in sales and sales volume.

"Every step is important, of course, but others deserve more attention to detail,"Lindahl said, and continued,"I will discuss those steps that deserve maximum attention at the seminar." Lindahl launched the seminar campaign two months ago in an effort to bring information to the community that he believes will help all homeowners.

Kris and his team all hold the following designations: Certified Distressed Property Experts (CDPE), Short Sale & Foreclosure Resources (SFR), and Council of Residential Specialists (CRS).

