Jenzabar Recruitment Named a University Business Magazine 2012 Readers' Choice Top Product

UB readers nominated Jenzabar product for making a positive difference at colleges and universities

Jenzabar®, Inc., a leading provider of software, strategies and services for higher education, announced that Jenzabar® Recruitment has been selected as a University Business 2012 Readers' Choice Top Product. The winners were selected by the editors of University Business from nominations submitted by the readership of the magazine, and were based on both the quantity of nominations and the quality of reader descriptions.

The first annual University Business Readers' Choice Top Products award recognizes leaders in the higher education industry and provides university leaders and administrators with the unique opportunity to learn what products their colleagues around the country are using, and how these products contribute to the success of their schools. The awarded Jenzabar product, Jenzabar Recruitment, is an industry leading CRM that improves efficiencies throughout the recruitment process and gives staff more time to find and engage with potential students. The software is designed to optimize and streamline recruitment campaigns, from managing lists and sending personal communications to creating events and monitoring progress. The software gives anytime, anywhere access to the tools needed to connect staff with the right fit students and achieve overall enrollment goals.

“We are pleased to announce the first-ever University Business Readers' Choice Top Products list and plan to make it a yearly feature,” says University Business Editor-in-Chief Tim Goral. “The nominations came from a variety of university administrators who have shared their experiences with these products and how they have improved the way their school operates. We hope their insight becomes a valuable resource to our readers and helps them solve their biggest challenges on campus.”

“Admissions directors and teams are under constant pressure to meet their institution's enrollment numbers. There are multiple and variable factors that go into a recruitment plan,” said Peter Dupre, Vice President of Enrollment Solutions at Jenzabar. “Our users, including the University Business readers, value Jenzabar Recruitment because it offers a more personalized approach to recruiting, allowing institutions to efficiently and effectively connect with prospects and parents. It is an honor to be recognized from such a highly regarded media publication as University Business.”

