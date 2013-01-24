Kris Lindahl Of Edina Realty Will Hold a Short Sale Seminar Over the Weekend in Belle Plaine, MN

The experienced Edina Realty agent has scheduled a seminar in Belle Plaine, MN to take place over the weekend

Kris Lindahl of Edina Realty announced this morning that he will travel to Belle Plaine, MN to host a short sale seminar there over the weekend. The seminar will focus on what steps need to be taken to make a short sale a success. "My many years of experience and technological expertise have given me an unprecedented look into the short selling experience,"Lindahl says. Seating reservation will be taken through Friday afternoon and walk-ins will be welcome.

The presentation will consist of a step-by-step walk through with occasional attention to strategies and resources that can help along the way. "I'm always excited to present this information,"Lindahl said,"This is information that the public deserves to know and is otherwise not easily accessible."

Call Kris and his team at (763) 607-1415 for more information. Visit the Minnesota Short Sale Calculator website to check eligibility. Download a complimentary copy of the eBook titled "A Homeowner's Guide To Short Sales" and check out the video series on YouTube.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10357816.htm