Konica Minolta EnvisionIT Production Takes Center Stage at PODi AppForum 2013

Multi-Channel Marketing and Order Automation Solutions Help Improve Workflow and Increase Efficiency for Commercial Print Customers

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced that the company will showcase solutions designed to improve workflow and efficiency for commercial print customers at the PODi AppForum Conference from January 28-30 at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas.

“Konica Minolta is proud to be a Gold Sponsor of this year's PODi AppForum and we will be previewing a series of solutions to automate workflow, manage data as well as create, execute and report on campaigns across multiple media in a simple, easy-to-use, integrated platform,” says Gavin Jordan-Smith, vice president, Solutions and Production Planning, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A. Inc. “These new solutions provide commercial printers an opportunity to grow new revenues and meet the evolving needs of customers with uniquely tailored solutions from Konica Minolta.”

At the forum, Konica Minolta will highlight its EnvisionIT Production offering combining bizhub PRESS technology, production solutions and professional services into a total solution with single-source reliability and accountability. As part of this new offering, Konica Minolta will preview the EngageIT Automation solution which automates production workflow in a single, seamless process by integrating all aspects of the production cycle – placing and managing orders, printing and finishing, and shipping and billing – into one integrated solution. The company will also preview EngageIT XMedia (“cross media”), an easy-to-use interface that makes data management, segmentation, creative design and deployment of multi-channel marketing simple. With EngageIT XMedia, direct mail, email, SMS, social media, PURLs, QR codes and more are created, deployed and reported on, through a single platform.

In addition, Konica Minolta is sponsoring the conference session “A ‘Makeover' for Transitioning Your Business” on Tuesday, January 29 at 11:10 am. In this session, DSJ Printing, Inc. will discuss why they felt it was important to transform from a 55 year old conventional printing company into a fully automated digital printing provider; and the steps they took to automate their processes. Hear how DSJ Printing reduced their overhead by investing in automation and digital technologies to make them standout to their customers.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in advanced document management technologies and IT Services for the desktop to the print shop. Konica Minolta has been recognized as a leading supplier by the Allegra Network, International Center for Entrepreneurial Development (ICED), Mail Boxes Etc., Inc., and National Association of Quick Printers (NAQP). Konica Minolta's innovative bizhub PRESS C8000 is the first digital press to receive the G7 Digital Press Certification from the IDEAlliance®. For more information, please visit http://www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook (@Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A), YouTube (@KonicaMinoltaUS), and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaUS).

