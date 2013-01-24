Sports Research Does it Again at the 2013 LA Fit Expo

Sports Research is set to release its new supplement line and demonstrate Sweet Sweat's effectiveness as a fitness product.

Fitness buffs all over are getting ready for the Los Angeles Fitness Expo, held annually in Los Angeles, California. Sports Research Corporation, makers of thermogenic workout enhancer Sweet Sweat, are sure to please crowds with their trademark live demonstrations. Last year, hundreds gathered around the Sports Research Corporation booth to watch members of Team Sweet Sweat jump rope with the thermogenic workout enhancer applied to one side of the body. Before their very eyes, onlookers could see Sweet Sweat at work.

Sports Research is one of the few companies utilizing a thermographic camera to show exactly how effective Sweet Sweat is at increasing circulation to targeted areas. The improved circulation leads to decreased injury and faster recovery for athletes. Sweet Sweat is already a popular workout enhancer amongst the MMA community and has shown to be effective in helping fighters cut weight before fights. To date, Sweet Sweat is distributed to 53 countries around the world and is one of the “hottest” pre-workout products in the market today. Come check them out this year at Booth 718!

“We are so excited about this year's Expo,” says Sweet Sweat vice president for sales and marketing Jeff Pedersen, Jr. He adds, “This year, in addition to our live Sweet Sweat demonstrations, we'll be showcasing our new line of supplements.”

The 2013 Los Angeles Fitness Expo is a two-day event, opening on January 19. Over 300 exhibitors who are all vying for a share of the lucrative Southern California fitness, sports, and martial arts markets will be in attendance. For more information on the event, please visit http://www.thefitexpo.com or contact 310.519.1484 ext. 102 for specific details on Sweet Sweat's lineup of activities for the upcoming expo.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10356288.htm