Mississippi Gulf Coast Welcomes The Big Game Fans

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Convention & Visitors Bureau & Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Invites You to Stay on the Mississippi Gulf Coast…Play in The Big Easy

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) & Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport would like to welcome national football fans from around the country to see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Baltimore Ravens in The Big Championship Game on Sunday, February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, known as the gateway to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, is currently served by five commercial airlines and makes it easy for visitors to experience the coast's Las Vegas-style gaming, beautiful sandy-white beaches, fantastic fishing and delicious southern cuisine. The airport is a short drive, 75 miles, from The Big Championship Game. From anywhere in the world you can get to GPT, and our service, low fares and convenience are unmatched. Check out our Low Fare Finder at http://www.FlyGPT.com and book your trip to the Mississippi Gulf Coast and to see The Big Game.

Hotel lodging and ground transportation packages have been created by the CVB & Mississippi Gulf Coast Hotel Reservations to make it easy for football fans to get to The Big Game.

For details on hotel accommodations at Mississippi Gulf Coast properties at prevailing rates, please call Mississippi Gulf Coast Hotel Reservations at 1-888-388-1006. For fans booking two nights on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, complimentary bus transportation for two to the French Quarter, the Superdome and return will be provided, along with restaurant coupons, VIP shopping coupons to Gulfport Premium Outlets, and more.

Transportation is available February 3rd from the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the Big Game being played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Fans of the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens can stay on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and still have plenty of time to enjoy New Orleans without the hassle of finding parking and paying for it. Utilizing the available transportation ensures a safe arrival back to the Mississippi Gulf Coast for fans to continue celebrating their team's win!

Guests who have already made or will make their room reservations directly with the lodging property or otherwise may purchase seats on the bus by calling Mississippi Gulf Coast Hotel Reservations.

For more information, please visit http://www.gulfcoast/org/superweekend or call 1-888-388-1006

