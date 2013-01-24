Buchanan & Edwards Receives CMMI Level 3 Maturity Rating

Buchanan & Edwards has received a CMMI Level 3 for Development maturity rating from the Software Engineering Institute

Buchanan & Edwards (BE) announced today that it has been appraised in accordance with the Software Engineering Institute's Standard CMMI Appraisal Method for Process Improvement (SCAMPI) v1.3 Class A methodology using the Capability Maturity Model® Integration (CMMI) for Development v1.3 Staged Model, and received a Level 3 maturity rating. The SCAMPI-Class A appraisal was conducted from January 7 to January 16, 2013, and was led by Kevin Cotherman, CMMI Lead Appraiser from Common Sense Solutions and Mehret Belayneh, BE's Quality Manager.

Brian Karlisch, BE's CEO, commented, “This is a significant achievement for BE, as well as a significant investment in our future. Improving our Quality Processes for software development to CMMI Level 3 demonstrates that we are ready to tackle complex and challenging software development efforts, with an emphasis on quality, predictability, and repeatability.” BE's Quality Improvement Team was able to implement CMMI Level 3 processes in a quick turnaround time.

The CMMI for Development model is a collection of best practices that organizations follow to improve the effectiveness, efficiency, and quality of their product development work. At CMMI Level 3, development processes are based on a highly standardized approach that spans the entire organization and is clearly documented for consistency across all projects and functional areas. CMMI Level 3 processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. A critical distinction between maturity level 2 and level 3 is the scope of standards, process descriptions, and procedures. At maturity level 2, the standards, process descriptions, and procedures may vary in specific instances, but at maturity level 3, these elements are tailored from the organization's set of standard processes, resulting in much more consistent processes organization-wide. Level 3 processes are described more rigorously and in more detail and are managed proactively, with a deep understanding of the interrelationships of the process activities and process measures.

Eleven BE team members represented their respective functional areas, project teams, and professional specialties on the Quality Improvement Team to prepare their processes for the SCAMPI Appraisal. The achievement of CMMI Level 3 demonstrates BE's continued commitment to providing our clients with reliable, high quality services and solutions in order to support their missions and organizational goals.

###

About Buchanan & Edwards:

Buchanan & Edwards (BE) is an information technology and professional services consulting firm, which provides clients with high-end, advanced technology solutions and organizational management services to ensure mission success anytime, anywhere.

Serving the federal sector since 1998, we base our solutions on an in-depth understanding of our clients, their mission, and the unique challenges they face. BE is a Microsoft Gold Application Development Partner, the winner of the 2011 Small Business of the Year Award for the US Department of State and a three-time Inc 500│5000 awardee.

BE employs a disciplined management approach that has been independently appraised as compliant with CMMI Level III processes and ISO 9001:2008 standards. For additional information, please visit our website at http://www.Buchanan-Edwards.com.

About the CMMI Institute:

The CMMI Institute, based in Pittsburgh, is a 100%-controlled subsidiary of Carnegie Innovations, Carnegie Mellon University's technology commercialization enterprise. The Institute is dedicated to elevating organizational performance through best-in-class solutions to real-world challenges. It is the home of the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI), a process improvement framework that guides organizations in software and systems development, acquisition, and service delivery to create high-performance, high-maturity cultures. The CMMI Institute Product Suite also includes the People Capability Maturity Model for workforce development and the Data Management Maturity Model.

CMMI is the result of more than 20 years of ongoing work at Carnegie Mellon University by members of industry, government, and the Software Engineering Institute. The CMMI Institute is working to build upon CMMI's success, advance the state of the practice, accelerate the development and adoption of best practices, and provide solutions to the emerging needs of businesses around the world. For more information about the CMMI Institute and CMMI, visit the CMMI Institute's website at http://www.cmmiinstitute.com.

