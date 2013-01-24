Consumers Energy Joins the Better Business Bureau

Electric and Natural Gas Service Provider Gains BBB Accreditation & Becomes Silver Sponsor

Consumers Energy, the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy CMS, has applied for and attained BBB Accreditation with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Detroit & Eastern Michigan. Accreditation means that Consumers Energy meets BBB's strict including sound advertising, selling and customer service practices that enhance customer trust and confidence in business. In addition, Consumers Energy is supporting the BBB's mission to create a community of trustworthy businesses in Eastern Michigan as a Silver Sponsor.

As a BBB Accredited Business, Consumers Energy is showcasing its commitment to trust and ethics in the marketplace and to resolution of customer concerns. Furthermore, as a Silver Sponsor, Consumers Energy will support BBB efforts to develop, deliver and administer marketplace education programs such as the BBB Military Line® and the LifeSmarts Teen Educational Challenge.

“For 125 years, Consumers Energy has provided some of the most valuable services to consumers which are a big part of their quality of life in Michigan,” said Melanie Duquesnel, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Detroit & Eastern Michigan. “The BBB appreciates being associated with a high caliber company, such as Consumers Energy; we are grateful for their commitment to the BBB and for their work in building a long-lasting foundation of responsibility and trust in the marketplace.”

Consumers Energy is one of the nation's largest combination utilities, providing electric and natural gas service to nearly seven million of Michigan's 10 million residents, in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. The company's Growing Forward strategy calls for investing more than $6 billion in Michigan over the next five years. That includes significant investments in energy efficiency, renewable energy, environmental and customer service enhancements, and new power generation. The investments make Consumers Energy one of the largest investors in Michigan and will help the utility maintain and improve service to customers, create jobs, boost the state's economy and expand the state's tax base.

Patti Poppe, vice president of Customer Experience and Operations at Consumers Energy, reiterated that, “The BBB Accreditation is a valued credential that represents our commitment to the people of Michigan that we are privileged to serve.”

If you are interested in joining Consumers Energy and the thousands of other BBB Accredited Businesses, please contact Lisa Dilg, Director of Community Relations, at ldilg(at)easternmichiganbbb(dot)org or 248.799.0326.

About Consumers Energy

Consumers Energy, the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy CMS, provides natural gas and electricity to seven million of Michigan's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. For more information regarding Consumers Energy, visit them at http://www.consumersenergy.com or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan/.

About the Better Business Bureau Serving Detroit & Eastern Michigan

The Better Business Bureau Serving Detroit & Eastern Michigan is a non-profit organization with the purpose of promoting trust in the marketplace by assisting in the protection of consumers and businesses from fraud and unethical business practices. In addition to its recognized dispute resolution services, the BBB maintains business reviews on the customer service history of more than 80,000 local businesses and provides consumer education materials on numerous topics. The BBB provides its services free to the public and its service territory stretches across Eastern Michigan from Ann Arbor through Metropolitan Detroit, Lansing, Flint, upward to Alpena, and covers the entire Upper Peninsula of the state.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10352733.htm