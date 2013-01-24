Lancer to be at NAFEM Show 2013

Lancer Corporation will be attending the NAFEM Show 2013 in Orlando, FL on February 7-9

The Lancer Corporation is proud to announce its plans to attend the NAFEM Show 2013 in February. Lancer will be among the 500 exhibitors who represent the leaders in the food service equipment and supplies industry. Lancer plans to showcase its extensive line of beverage dispensers and beverage dispenser accessories.

One of Lancer's most recent product releases includes “Sensation,” a chewable ice beverage dispenser that won the CSP Retailer Choice “Best New Product” Award for 2012. Lancer has long been committed to quality and innovation in the industry. Lancer is also known as a market leader for its valve technology and Beverage Dispensing Equipment.

The NAFEM Show will be welcoming companies that use and manufacture foodservice products. The goal of the NAFEM Show is to educate attendees on supplies, products, and equipment that are available, and can provide the best return on investment. With such a large number in attendance, NAFEM also stands to provide an opportunity for companies, customers, and individuals in the industry to network.

The NAFEM show will be held in Orlando, FL from February 7th to the 9th.

About the company:

Lancer is a leading manufacturer and marketer of beverage dispensing systems serving customers throughout the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Lancer maintains sales and/or manufacturing facilities in United States, Mexico, Australia, Belgium, Great Britain, and New Zealand. Lancer will consistently design, manufacture, and market superior quality products. Lancer will meet or exceed customer's needs and expectations, and is committed to a Quality Program that drives continual improvement. Please visit lancercorp.com for more information.

