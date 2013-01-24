EnergyCAP, Inc. Named As Finalist For Two Stevie® Awards in Marketing and Sales

7th annual awards will be presented on February 25 in Las Vegas

EnergyCAP, Inc.'s marketing and sales departments have been selected as Finalists in the seventh annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The departments have already been guaranteed awards in two categories—Inbound Marketing Program of the Year and Sales Department of the Year for Computer Software. Gold, silver, and bronze trophies will be awarded during a gala banquet on Monday, February 25 at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The honors are presented annually by the Stevie Awards, which organizes several of the world's leading business awards shows including the prestigious International Business Awards.

Finalists from the U.S.A. and other nations are expected to attend the awards gala.

Despite its small marketing and sales staff in an industry of Goliaths, EnergyCAP, Inc. (ECI) leads the energy management software industry by its creative and effective marketing and sales programs.

While new venture capital-backed competitors spring up regularly, ECI has remained debt-free and privately-held since its founding in 2002, with roots dating back to 1980. Since 2002, ECI has recorded double-digit sales growth each year, has twice won ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, and is a five-year winner of the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies award.

“We're very pleased with this recognition of our marketing and sales efforts,” said Steve Heinz, Founder and CEO of EnergyCAP, Inc. and host of a popular webinar series for energy leaders. “Although our company is small compared to most of our competitors, these awards confirm that our sole focus on publishing the best energy management software is the right approach.”

EnergyCAP is used by organizations of all sizes including: Fortune 500 businesses, universities, and state and municipal governments with complex energy management needs, and by smaller organizations like school districts, colleges, and businesses that want to track their utility bills online.

More than 1,100 entries were submitted to this year's competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of 120 professionals worldwide. Specialized judging committees will determine Stevie Award placements from among the Finalists. Details about the awards and a list of Finalists are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

EnergyCAP, Inc.'s website is http://www.EnergyCAP.com.

About EnergyCAP, Inc.

EnergyCAP is the best selling energy management software. With online and installed software for organizations of any size, EnergyCAP delivers powerful energy and greenhouse gas tracking, utility bill processing, reporting, analyzing, and benchmarking. A two-time ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, five-time Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company, and industry leader for over 30 years, EnergyCAP provides implementation, training, bill processing, and support services. The website is http://www.EnergyCAP.com. (For sales in Canada, please contact EnergyCAP Canada at http://www.EnergyCAP.ca.)

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in four programs: The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about The Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors and supporters of the 7th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include the BusinessTalkRadio Network and ValueSelling Associates.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10357726.htm