AFAR Media Names Chip Conley Festival Correspondent

First in a Growing Network of Special Correspondents for AFAR

Julia Cosgrove, Editor in Chief of AFAR has announced that Chip Conley has signed on as Festival Correspondent for AFAR. Chip's appointment is the first in what will be a thriving network of special correspondents for AFAR across a spectrum of interests related to travel.

Conley, founder of Joie de Vivre, America's second largest boutique hotel company where he served as CEO for 24 years, is also a successful author and speaker. A seasoned world traveler, he is now embarking on an entirely new chapter: traveling the world to explore its wealth of colorful and richly unique festivals. He is scheduled to visit some 40 festivals in over 20 countries in 2013 and will be reporting back to AFAR community at as well as on his blog Fest300.

“Chip and AFAR have a shared passion for the power of meaningful, transformative travel,” says Cosgrove. “He has already contributed fascinating Highlights and Wanderlists from Bali, Burning Man, and the Whirling Dervish Festival in Turkey. His sense of adventure and thirst for the ‘collective effervescence' experienced at festivals make him an ideal correspondent for AFAR. We are excited for him to share his deeply resonant experiences with our community of experiential travelers.”

Chip is heading east for a month of festivals in Malaysia, China, Taiwan and India, where he will attend Kumbh Mela, the world's largest gathering of humanity (100 million), which happens every 12 years along the sacred Ganges River. This hospitality guru shows people how to “check-in” to an experience rather than “check-out,” as so many do on the traditional vacation. He says, “I'd love to start a movement in which everyone made a commitment to live a more culturally curious life and go to at least one festival a year. I think it would make for a better life for you…and a more peaceful planet for all.”

ABOUT AFAR MEDIA

AFAR is the multi-platform travel brand that inspires and guides those who travel the world to connect with its people, experience their cultures, and understand their perspectives. Headquartered in San Francisco, with an office in New York City, the company launched in 2009. Its platforms include the award-winning AFAR magazine, the AFAR mobile app, the non profit AFAR Foundation; and immersive travel series AFAR Experiences.

ABOUT CHIP CONLEY

Chip Conley is an award-winning boutique hotelier, New York Times best-selling author, and explorer of the world and the human spirit. After creating and running one of the most conscious businesses in America, he is now following a new calling where he seeks out transformation through the festival experience. Chip is partnering with digital publishing company SAY Media to launch the FEST300 website in the spring, where they will curate the best festivals in the world and help people to discover this meaningful form of travel.

