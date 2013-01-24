Boost Your New Year's Resolutions With Pilates

YogaSoul Center in Eagan is offering brand-new Pilates packages to help people with their New Year's resolutions goals.

“Every January, we introduce new classes and offer package deals to get everyone motivated to seek out healthy fitness and lifestyle goals,” said Denise Bunch, a leader and instructor of Pilates and yoga at YogaSoul.

The full-scale studio has a special deal going on where four, three-session packages of group sessions are $400. Private Pilates sessions are $275 for five appointments. Postural assessments are available for $20, down from $25 for 30-minute private consultations. And you can get three Bosu Express classes for $48.

YogaSoul offers a full range of Pilates classes that strengthen without adding bulk, increase flexibility, develop core strength, improve posture, increase energy, as well as promote weight loss. Pilates can create a long, lean appearance. It also creates body awareness that can change the daily lives of people of all ages, ranging from the average person to athletes, as well as those with physical injuries and in need of rehabilitation.

“Pilates starts us working on our whole body,” Bunch said. “It is fun and inspiring to workout and do in a class, and learn a progressive exercise routine.”

Mat classes, equipment and private sessions are available. Mat classes give an overall body workout and teach the fundamental floor exercises and principals of breathing, concentration and coordination. Reformer, Chair and Cadillac Pilates equipment were invented by Joseph Pilates to bring the mat principals to a whole new level. With the equipment, resistance is built into the exercises and utilizes hundreds of exercise variations. It can also be modified to suit the needs of any fitness level, as well as people rehabilitating from injury.

YogaSoul Center's mission is to help clients win the battle against stress. It has an extensive class offering in several styles of yoga, including Kundalini, Hatha, Yin, and Vinyasa. It boasts a fully equipped Pilates studio and offers many kinds of classes, including Zumba, Tai Chi and belly dancing. Its full roster of teachers and healers provide clients with a variety of healing services, including intuitive readings, Reiki, Thai yoga bodywork, Ayurveda, energy work and several others. YogaSoul also hosts special workshops and Kundalini yoga teacher trainings.

To see a full schedule, make an appointment with a healer or sign up for a class, visit YogaSoul's website, http://yogasoul-center.com/. New students get their first week of classes free.

