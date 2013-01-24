Mackie Announced the DL806 8-Channel Digital Mixer with iPad Control—Available at B&H Pro Audio

Mackie has announced the new DL806 8-channel digital mixer with iPad control. Features include 8 Onyx microphone preamps, 24-bit A/D & D/A converters, powerful internal DSP processing and an iPad docking faceplate.

B&H Pro Audio is pleased to share with the audio community the release of the Mackie DL806 8-Channel Digital Mixer with iPad Control allows the entire process of live-sound mixing to be controlled by an iPad.

The DL806 features 8 Onyx microphone preamps, 24-bit A/D & D/A converters, powerful internal DSP processing and an iPad docking faceplate. The DL806 has 4 XLR inputs, 4 XLR/TRS combo inputs and 4 aux sends. Integrate an Apple iPad and complete the setup for a live sound mixing experience that takes advantage of the iPad's touch screen capabilities and wireless control.

Mackie's Master Fader app to mix live audio and access the DL806's internal processing, including 4-band EQ, compression, gate, delay, reverb and 31-band master buss graphic EQ. Add a wireless router (not included) and mix with your iPad remotely, at various locations of a venue, hall, etc. The DL806 takes full advantage of the iPad's flexibility.

Control the Mix From Anywhere

With the Mackie DL806's seamless wired to wireless mixing capabilities, you can mix in real-time from anywhere in the venue on your iPad (requires wireless router, sold separately). Instantly adjust mix functions from tuning front of house trouble spots to ringing out stage monitors.

24-Bit Cirrus Logic AD/DA Converters

The Mackie DL806's 24-bit Cirrus Logic AD/DA converters offer a remarkable 114 dB dynamic range.

Big on Security

The Mackie DL806 is big on security. The PadLock feature locks down your iPad for permanent installs, while the Kensington lock -- the industry standard in protecting technological equipment -- secures the mixer to guard it from theft.

