Three Ways That Fraternities and Sororities Can Help Their Seniors Prepare for Work after Graduation, According to Career Skills Expert Alfred Poor

College fraternities and sororities can help their senior members get ready to succeed in their first job after they graduate this spring. These efforts are good for their members, good for their chapters, and good for the Greek system overall.

College students are facing a difficult job market. Fraternities and sororities on our college campuses are in a position to help their brothers and sisters be better prepared for the working world after graduation, according to career skills expert and author, Alfred Poor.

“More than ever, fraternities and sororities need to demonstrate their value and relevance in campus life,” says Poor. “One powerful way to do this is by helping their senior members get ready for their first job after college.”

One way to help is to reach out to the college's career center. These offices are often underfunded and understaffed, and have difficulty reaching many of their students. Fraternities and sororities can invite career services staff to make presentations to their members to introduce them to the job search and career skills services that are available on campus.

Another way to help senior brothers and sisters is to invite outside resources to speak to members and conduct workshops. Studies show that most college students do not have the skills required to be successful and find satisfaction in their first job after college. Speakers and trainers like Alfred Poor can give these students the strategies that they will need to stand out and get ahead.

A third way that fraternities and sororities can help their senior members is to take advantage of prior graduates from their chapter. These members are often loyal to their affiliation, and will be glad to help current students make connections for career search advice, internships, and job opportunities. Additional resources may also be available through the national office. A fraternity or sorority gives a student member instant access to a network of valuable business contacts, and the local chapter can help organize this resource.

Members of the graduating class of 2013 need all the help they can get. Fortunately for those who are part of a fraternity or sorority, they have a built-in source of support.

