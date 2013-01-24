TC3 Imaging Core Lab Attains ISO 9001:2008 Certification

Results of audit prove TC3's uncompromising commitment to quality

TC3 announces that it has successfully achieved ISO 9001:2008 certification for its Quality Management System in support of imaging core lab services for cardiovascular clinical trials. This certification demonstrates TC3 commitment to meeting the highest standards for quality, continuous improvement, customer satisfaction, and regulatory compliance.

Dr. Dan Gebow, managing member of TC3, commented: "Our successful ISO 9001:2008 certification was achieved with no major or minor non-conformities, and no observations of potential non-conformities. This level of excellence demonstrates our commitment to our client's cutting-edge research in Cardiac CT, Echo, MR, SPECT and QCA assessments”.

The ISO certification (certificate no. 14586) was issued by National Quality Assurance, U.S.A., an ANSI-ASQ accredited registrar that performs assessments of quality management systems per the exacting requirements of national and international standards for quality.

About TC3

TC3 specializes in cardiac imaging interpretation for research studies. Based in San Francisco, TC3 covers the full spectrum of advanced cardiac imaging interpretation. TC3 partners with CRO's and sponsors to elevate the quality of their cardiac imaging offerings.

