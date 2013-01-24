Hireology Releases Information on Building a Job Description for Sales Positions

Information includes an outline of the three most crucial job description components

This week Hireology released information focused on developing a strong job description in order to attract qualified sales candidates.

In the article titled Hiring Salespeople: The Job Description, Hireology notes that finding qualified salespeople can be difficult because the talent pool is so competitive. To remedy this problem, Hireology suggests hiring managers create a well-developed job description and design a creative career site.

"We know how difficult hiring good salespeople can be, let alone even getting them to apply for your job openings," said Chief Hireology Adam Robinson. "Luckily, taking steps to ensure you attract the top sales candidates isn't as difficult as many people imagine. We've found that taking some time to develop a unique job description is the first step to overcoming this problem."

In the article, Hireology outlines the three crucial components of job descriptions and career sites. For more detailed information, visit the Better Hiring Today blog.

