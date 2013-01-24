SaaS Maker™ Newest Platform as a Service Release Gives Developers Tools and a Store to Launch Their Own Dotcoms

Virtual Global's “Idea to Revenue” model provides more than app development for the cloud, giving developers end-to-end tools for creating, publishing, and selling their SaaS apps.

Virtual Global today announces a new online store where developers can monetize their SaaS Maker apps with user subscriptions.

SaaS Maker™, a full-featured, end-to-end platform as a service, now implements what Virtual Global terms its “Idea to Revenue” model for developers, which provides an end-to-end service for easily developing, publishing, and marketing software-as-a-service solutions. “Most cloud platforms have stopped short of providing the complete environment a developer needs to go to market,” said Cary Landis, CEO of Virtual Global. “Our Idea to Revenue model gives you more than a set of development tools and a hosting platform. It gives developers everything they need to succeed, from the moment they conceive of their app, all the way through putting it on the marketplace and becoming profitable.”

The demand for SaaS applications is rising faster by the day, and key drivers including enhanced security, dependability, and favorable costs are pushing businesses from the corner store to the Fortune 500, as well as government agencies at all levels, to the cloud. Developers, as well as resellers, VARs and integrators, are finding that they must re-invent themselves to survive in this new marketplace. Virtual Global, a provider of full-featured cloud platform development tools, now provides the platform necessary for that re-invention.

With over 95 percent of organizations moving toward the SaaS model, many software developers are interested in launching their own companies but they lack the resources. Until recently, the cost of bringing a new software product to market has been prohibitively high, with some organizations investing millions of dollars to bring a software product to market. New platform-as-a-service tools like SaaS Maker are leveling the playing field, because they allow software developers to create, deploy, and sell robust, standards-based software on the cloud in a fraction of the time and at a much lower cost.

SaaS Maker, and Virtual Global's “Idea to Revenue” model, fills in the missing gaps that SaaS developers have faced in the past. Lacking true, end-to-end tools for the cloud, platforms as a service have until now have taken a piecemeal approach, offering only hosting and deployment platforms, or development tools in isolation—leaving cloud developers in the cold when it comes to putting together a holistic plan. “Achieving success as an app developer requires a lot more than a set of development tools,” added Landis. “Success hinges on taking a complete, cloud-based approach from the very beginning, and staying with it all the way through to the go-to-market stage.”

SaaS Maker provides that holistic approach. Developers use SaaS Maker's easy development tools to create their initial conceptual product or a quick proof-of-concept model, refines it into a full-featured product with built-in cloud functionality and security, deploys it in the cloud, and sells it in a ready-made marketplace for cloud apps. After the development phase, developers simply hit the “Publish” button, specify a price, and the platform will publish and host the app, collect the payments, and send a check to the developer.

"What we've done with SaaS Maker is extend it to accommodate the entire lifecycle of an application – from idea to revenue. We want to stay with users after they've already completed development, and help them actually enter the marketplace and derive revenue from those products," said Landis. "Our Idea to Revenue offering takes SaaS development to the masses, for the first time allowing entrepreneurs and startups to develop web programs, take them to the marketplace, and generate revenue, all within the same platform."

SaaS Maker Idea to Revenue is ideal for any developer, entrepreneur or startup that wants to take advantage of this growing market, but may lack the resources to take the project all the way to the revenue-generation stage. Landis noted, "Idea to Revenue, in addition to serving as a perfect barrier-busting platform for smaller companies, is well suited for larger companies that want to enter a new market quickly, or just build out a proof-of-concept project."

About Virtual Global:

Virtual Global, a West Virginia corporation with a Northern VA presence, is a provider of cloud-enabled enterprise IT solutions, including the SaaS Maker™ cloud platform for building SaaS applications without programming; TeamLeader™, a real-time team management system; and Cloudipedia, a website that brings cloud computing information to entrepreneurs. Since 1995, Virtual Global's technologies have served commercial and federal customers worldwide with enterprise-class IT needs.

