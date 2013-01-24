Blue Springs Ford Named a Motor Trend® Certified Dealership Powered by EasyCare®

EasyCare®, the leading independent provider of automotive ownership benefits, announced that Blue Springs Ford has been officially named as a Motor Trend® Certified dealership. It is among the first of an elite group of US auto dealers chosen to participate in a pre-owned vehicle certification program created for Motor Trend and powered by EasyCare.

“Our whole organization is proud to be affiliated with Motor Trend Certified powered by EasyCare,” said Bob Balderston, CEO of Blue Springs Ford. “To be recognized by a national brand such as Motor Trend Certified is a terrific affiliation for our customers, employees, the city of Blue Springs and Kansas City.”

Motor Trend Certified vehicles are thoroughly inspected, upgraded and guaranteed with a comprehensive warranty powered by EasyCare. Prior to certification each dealership is carefully vetted and intensively trained by EasyCare. Salespeople acquire the necessary skills and tools to provide customers with an outstanding buying experience that offers customers a better way to buy a better car. Training and monitoring continues after certification to ensure the highest customer satisfaction ratings.

The MotorTrend Certified Program Powered by EasyCare provides consumers with the assurance of quality and an exceptional buying experience. It offers benefits previously only associated with luxury purchases including mechanical repair coverage; paintless dent removal; guaranteed key replacement; 24/7 concierge service; a 3-day or 300-mile exchange policy and a Best Value Guarantee.

The program is not make and model specific. It allows franchise dealers to provide a highly valued certification program for the Other Makes and Models (OMM) in their pre-owned inventory.

“Blue Springs Ford was a natural choice because of the dealership's commitment to the customer and long-standing reputation,” said Ira Gabriel, Vice President and Executive Director of Motor Trend Certified for EasyCare. “We are absolutely confident the dealership will truly deliver a ‘better way to buy a better car'.”

Motor Trend® is a publication of Source Interlink Media, LLC, and subsidiary of media and marketing Services Company Source Interlink Companies, Inc. EasyCare® is an Automobile Protection Corporation - APCO brand.

EasyCare, an Automobile Protection Corporation – APCO Brand

Founded in 1984, Automobile Protection Corporation – APCO is the leading independent provider of automotive benefits specifically created to enhance a consumer's vehicle buying and ownership experience in ways that create long term bonds between the consumer and their dealership. APCO's benefits are provided under the EasyCare brand. EasyCare benefits include vehicle service contracts, dent removal coverage, GAP insurance, key replacement coverage, 24/7 personal concierge service, and more.

