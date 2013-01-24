Wash On Wheels Removed Potential Health Hazard At Swedish Hospital Last Week With Emergency Sidewalk Washing

Swedish Hospital had a special need for sidewalk washing despite last week's freezing temperatures. The construction dirt combined with ice-melt residue being tracked into the hospital was creating potential health hazards.

Most sidewalk washing on commercial buildings – especially those with heavy traffic like hospitals and shopping centers – is done after hours. Dealing with all the people coming and going while trying to do a good job of cleaning is almost impossible, especially in front of entrances.

But when temperatures don't get above freezing, the overnight cleaning doesn't work well. While its possible to get things clean by using hot water, you usually create an ice rink for the next morning. This is more dangerous at hospitals where people on crutches or wheel chairs are moving.

But with Swedish Hospital's construction dirt – worsened by the addition of ice melt and water – being tracked back inside, they needed a solution now. Wash On Wheels scheduled a truck to arrive at 5pm when foot traffic would be the lowest, and quickly wash the critical entrance areas and sidewalks leading up to them.

The power washing crew had to keep one man watching for people and pulling hose out of their way while the other two washed. Then the whole crew took squeegees and wiped off as much water as possible to minimize ice buildup. There was only a short time to get the job done before the sun set.

“We do whatever necessary to take care of our clients,” said Joel Shorey, President of Wash On Wheels. “We've had situations where we had to put heaters in the back of the trucks to keep everything from freezing, then apply ice melt after we washed. But we got the job done.”

With 27 years experience in Denver, Wash On Wheels knows how to deal with Colorado's winter conditions. They specialize in EPA water recovery and include it with their pressure washing service at no extra charge.

Wash On Wheels is Colorado's largest mobile pressure washing company. In business since 1985, they have an A+ rating with the Denver/Boulder BBB. The company's services include pressure washing commercial buildings, sidewalks, parking garages, restaurants, and graffiti removal. Their services also include car washing for auto dealers, fleet truck washing, boat cleaning and interior and exterior detailing. They specialize in emergency grease and oil spill cleanups. Wash On Wheels services the Denver metro area and Front Range Colorado. For more information, contact Joel Shorey at 303-937-7181 or visit http://www.washonwheels.net



