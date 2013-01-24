Language Stars Open House Weeks - Reserve A Spot Now

Save $100 Through January 27 – Enter to Win an iPad mini

They're never too young – it's never too late! Reserve a spot now and save $100 off tuition for this fun foreign language program for children ages 1 through 10 during Language Stars Open House Weeks. Developed by expert educators and linguists, the program uses an original play-based curriculum with a lively mix of games, music, arts and crafts, and purposeful silliness that enables children to easily absorb new languages. Children can learn Spanish, French, Mandarin, German or Italian in an atmosphere that feels more like camp than class.

Attend an open house at one of 14 Chicagoland locations or seven DC Area locations and meet the Language Stars international teaching team. Learn about the window of opportunity and why NOW is the best time for children to learn a foreign language. Take home a special Open House gift!

Developed over 14 years using expert findings about learning techniques and language acquisition, our FunImmersion® method maximizes fun in a full-immersion setting. Language Star's unique curriculum is based on weekly themes to provide a high-energy, engaging environment in which children are motivated to fully participate in the language. At each Language Stars center:



Only the target language is used, and classrooms are outfitted like playrooms with carpeted areas for games.

Children might sing a hello song in Spanish, run a relay race in French, play a game of bingo or Simon Says in Mandarin, do language tic tac toe in German, do a cooking project or go on a treasure hunt in whatever language they're learning, leveraging more than 300 age-appropriate lesson plans created by the curriculum team.

Classes are taught by native-speaking teachers recruited from more than 20 countries to expose children to native accents that their young ears and palates are capable of reproducing flawlessly. Teachers are highly qualified, only 1 in 50 applicants are accepted, and are trained extensively in Language Stars FunImmersion® methodology.

Teachers use Language Stars' signature blend of dramatic presentation, miming, gestures, facial expressions and silliness to help children understand, keep the energy high, and make language-learning fun.

The Language Stars Open House Weeks event is already underway! Don't miss the opportunity to save $100 on tuition at any of the Chicagoland centers in Arlington Heights, Barrington, Deerfield/Lake Forest, Hinsdale/Oakbrook, Lincoln Park, Naperville, Wilmette, Crystal Lake, Geneva/St. Charles, Homewood/Flossmoor, Hyde Park, Orland Park/Palos Park, Park Ridge, and Wheaton or DC Area centers in Alexandria, Bethesda, Fairfax, Falls Church, Gaithersburg, N. Arlington/Mclean, Reston.

