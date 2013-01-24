Piedmont RIA Makes Capital Investment in Distil, Inc.

Piedmont RIA, through its affiliate Militello Capital, is pleased to announce it made a venture capital investment in Distil, Inc.

Piedmont RIA (http://www.PiedmontRIA.com), through its affiliate Militello Capital, is pleased to announce it made a venture capital investment in Distil, Inc.

Distil, Inc. (http://www.Distil.it) is the first Content Protection Network that helps companies identify and block malicious content scraping and data theft. Distil makes real-time decisions and seamlessly distinguishes human visitors from malicious bots, with no false positives. Additionally, Distil accelerates content through 15 global nodes, improving page load times and reducing server load. Distil was accepted out of 500+ companies to join Techstars, the #1 technology accelerator program and graduated in April 2012.

According to William Militello, Founder of Piedmont RIA, “We are very excited to join the impressive groups of investors that have invested in Distil. Their technology is on the forefront of solving a real problem in the market place.”

“Bots are not just a nuisance, they are a virus that plagues every website on the internet,” says Rami Essaid, CEO of Distil. “Companies don't realize the damage these bots wreak on their websites until it is too late. Distil is the antivirus platform that every website should have to protect itself before it is infected.”

No other solution in the market to date addresses the problem of malicious bots in the same manner as Distil. When someone scrapes and duplicates content; they steal visitors, SEO rank, and revenue. Distil's Content Protection Network helps companies stop this by detecting and preventing malicious web scraping and content theft in real-time.

Piedmont RIA, also known as Piedmont Investment Advisors, LLC, located in Lansdowne (Leesburg) Virginia, is a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. When Bill Militello, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, founded Piedmont Investment Advisors in 2003, he set out to create not just another financial advisor or boutique investment firm, but rather to create a new “category” in financial services.

His view is that the delivery of investment advice by financial advisors was ripe for innovation, and it has been Militello's vision to challenge the conventional model. He believes that asset allocation should not be constrained to just the public financial markets. To execute this philosophy, Piedmont Investment Advisors has developed a revolutionary investment model that is composed of three interdependent concepts: Liquidity, Wealth Creation, and Wealth Preservation.

The information contained herein should not be construed as personalized investment advice. Investing in venture capital companies involves some degree of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Information presented herein is subject to change without notice and should not be considered as a solicitation to buy or sell any security. The companies highlighted above are not necessarily the highest performing investments in the fund, but are noted as purchases made to date. The reader should not assume that investments in the companies identified were or will be profitable.

