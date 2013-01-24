Access Development Debuts "Savings Across America" Incentive Product

Exclusive discount program, with over 200,000 local and national deals, designed to boost acquisition, activation, usage, and retention efforts

Access Development, a national supplier of merchant-funded discount offers for rewards and loyalty programs, announced a new customer incentive product designed to provide a lower-cost alternative to traditional single-use reward incentives. “Savings Across America” features the relevant, everyday value of the nation's largest private discount network within a simple turnkey program that will create a longer-term relationship between provider and recipients.

Savings Across America features three- and six-month memberships in an exclusive private-labeled discount program of over 200,000 local and national restaurants, retailers, amusement parks, movie theaters and more. The customer incentive program is designed to be a low-cost, high-value incentive that increases loyalty as users continue to engage with it.

With in-store deals accessible to 99.6% of the US population, Savings Across America provides local discount content regardless of user location. It offers a turnkey web portal customized for the client's brand, simple redemption for users, ongoing marketing communications, customer service fulfillment and more.

“Most premiums or incentives only offer ‘one-and-done' value and fail to deliver lasting impact on behalf of the organization giving them out,” says Kelly Passey, EVP of business and product development at Access Development. “Savings Across America, which can be branded for each client, presents an opportunity for providers to build engagement and loyalty by making an ongoing, tangible impact on the lives of their customers.”

Savings Across America can work as a standalone incentive program or as an addition to an existing rewards catalog. It is a simple way to say ”thank you” to valuable customers in lieu of more costly premiums, such as gift cards. Consumers can also purchase Savings Across America using alternative loyalty currencies such as points or miles.

In a new era of smart shopping, couponing has become a regular activity for nearly 80% of American consumers. Nearly $5 billion worth of coupons were redeemed in 2011, demonstrating the value that consumers place on savings opportunities that match their specific spending patterns.

About Access Development

For over 25 years, Access Development has helped financial institutions and other groups connect with their customers and build revenue, loyalty and retention through custom rewards and discount programs. The company's discount network of over 300,000 locations and national brands is America's largest, providing discounts of up to 50% on everyday items to millions of end users. For more information on Access, please visit accessdevelopment.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

