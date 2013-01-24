Battleship Launches Crew Memory Blog

The Battleship NORTH CAROLINA announced today the launch of the new blog, Sea Stories at seastories.battleshipnc.com.

At one point during World War II there were over 2,300 men aboard the NORTH CAROLINA. Each crew member has a story to tell and starting in January, Sea Stories will bring better understanding of what it was like to live on a City at Sea. From comedic entertainment to dishearten of losing a fellow sailor, the archives are being opened to publish their story.

"Visitors continue to tell us how much they love reading the stories of the crew members while touring the Ship,” says Heather Loftin, Promotions Director of the Battleship. “To extend their experience and to keep our sailors stories alive, the blog is essential to share their voice.”

The first blog entry, Home Away From Home, is told by Paul Wieser, Boatswain's Mate 1/c. “On the battleship, you worked, lived, and became friends with guys from your division. It was kind of clannish. Men from the same division formed a working unit within their department. They worked and slept in the same designated area.” The full story can be read on the blog.

Visitors to seastories.battleshipnc.com can subscribe to Sea Stories and receive email updates when new articles are posted every Thursday.

The Battleship NORTH CAROLINA is self-supporting, not tax supported and relies primarily upon admissions to tour the Ship, sales in the Ship's Store, donations and investments. No funds for its administration and operation come from appropriations from governmental entities at the local, state or federal levels. Located at the junction of Highways 17/74/76/421 on the Cape Fear River. Visit http://www.battleshipnc.com or follow us on Facebook.com/ncbb55 and Twitter.com/battleshipnc for more information.

