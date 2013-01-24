JJ Tech Unveils New Website as Part of Rebranding Campaign

JJ Tech (J&J Technical Services, LLC) has launched a new website featuring a bolder, graphic-rich design meant to create a new identity that reflects the cutting edge technology and services the company provides, and most importantly is meant to help the company stand out in a competitive marketplace.

JJ Tech (J&J Technical Services, LLC) has launched a new website featuring a bolder, graphic-rich design with an easy-to-navigate interface and extensive product and service information.

The website is just part of an overall rebranding campaign that includes a revamped logo, new colors, new trade show booth, and new marketing materials. The purpose of rebranding was to create an identity that reflects the cutting edge technology and services the company provides, and most importantly is meant to help the company stand out in a competitive marketplace.

The new, four color logo includes a sleek look with a new tagline that JJ Tech President, Mark F. Preddy, Sr. says “...expresses most accurately what our company is all about. We want to emphasize what we think sets JJ Tech apart from the competition. Cutting edge artificial lift involves superior technology and superior service. We solve problems with technology that others don't have and we provide a level of support that others in our industry don't provide. This enables us to fulfill our mission which is to provide a compelling return on investment for our customers.”

The JJ Tech ULTRA-FLO™ jet pump and diaphragm pump system delivers cutting edge artificial lift technology that provides dependable, cost efficient solutions for production issues including:



Producing Deviated and/or Directionally Drilled Wells

Faster Frac Flowback (FRAC-EVAC)

Producing Wells Making Significant Quantities Of Sand

Salt Water Disposal

Gas Well Dewatering

View case studies that demonstrate JJ Tech's cutting edge artificial lift technology

About JJ Tech:

JJ Tech (http://www.j-jcompanies.com) is a US based, world-wide supplier of cutting-edge artificial lift systems to the oil and gas industry. JJ Tech holds US and certain foreign country patents on both its jet pump as well as the combination of its jet pump with a revolutionary diaphragm surface pump. JJ Tech currently has eight international and US distributors and several new international distributors pending.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10356424.htm