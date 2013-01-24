Visual Intelligence Completes Evaluation of DAT/EM Systems Software

Visual Intelligence (VI) has completed their testing of the “Summit Evolution” software provided by DAT/EM Systems International.

Scott Dodson, Certified Photogrammetrist and Director of Quality Control at VI, has completed the analysis of importing GeoTif images and text EO files from the VI Iris One™ Stereo Sensor to the DAT/EM software suite. Dodson's evaluation of the ingest process proved to be seamless in nature, and he noted the ease of use of the DAT/EM software. Dodson utilized the output function of the Isis Software provided by Visual Intelligence to export data to the DAT/EM software platform. Dodson commented, “I was impressed by the processing speed of the DAT/EM software and the intuitive, user-friendly interface”.

Visual Intelligence and DAT/EM Systems Software are currently structuring a mutual OEM agreement that will offer a bundling of the VI-provided imagery collection systems with the post processing DAT/EM software. The details of the program will be announced this fiscal quarter. “We are pleased to form this strategic alliance with DAT/EM Systems to offer complete turn-key solutions to the marketplace,” stated Conse Vecchio, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing at VI.

About Visual Intelligence, LP, founded in 1997, developed the Iris One™ line of metric sensor systems that support mapping and other geospatial applications. The Iris One™ systems are based on a patented technology toolkit that provides scalable and modular architecture configurations. These systems provide longer lifecycles, higher reliability and best cost of ownership metrics in the market. For more information, please visit Visual Intelligence's website at http://www.visualintell.com or email info(at)visualintell(dot)com.

DAT/EM Systems International, located in Anchorage, Alaska, USA has developed photogrammetric software since 1987. DAT/EM specializes in 3D stereo viewing and feature data collection software. Its products include the SUMMIT EVOLUTION digital stereoplotter and data capture interfaces that allow SUMMIT EVOLUTION to digitize directly into MicroStation, AutoCAD, or ArcGIS. For more information, please visit DAT/EM's website at http://www.datem.com or email sales(at)datem(dot)com.

