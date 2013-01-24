Ride-Away Announces Save Big Sales Event

Event Aims to Promote Independence for People with Physical Disabilities.

Modern medicine has come a long way. There are hundreds of thousands of medical procedures performed every day, often ones that save lives. It seems strange that in a world where medical technology is becoming more accessible, transportation for individuals with disabilities is still a major challenge. Ride-Away and Mobility Freedom, subsidiaries of Hasco Medical, HASC are helping people with disabilities get transportation.

Ride-Away and Mobility Freedom are currently in the final two weeks of their Save Big Sale event and in an effort to assist those with disabilities, are making additional price cuts on their already discounted inventory. Today through Jan. 31st, select vehicles are being discounted from $4,000 up to $18,000. Additionally, customers will be eligible to receive $500 off Bruno vehicle wheelchair lifts and Bruno Valet seats, and a $25 gift card for qualified individuals who test-drive one of our vehicles.

Mobility options: Wheelchair accessible minivans, trucks and motorcycles.

Available vehicles include new and used minivans that are outfitted with automatic ramps that deploy from the side of the vehicle and kneeling systems that lower the van, allowing a manual wheelchair user to get into the vehicle and drive. Also on sale are crew cab pickup trucks whose sides fully deploy on the passenger or driver side and a wheelchair accessible motorcycle.

Test Drive or Ride in a Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle

To encourage people to explore the available options Ride-Away and Mobility Freedom are giving away a $25 gift card to everyone who schedules a test drive, even if they are a passenger. All you have to do is set an appointment at http://www.ride-away.com/test-drive. As long as the customer is located within 15 miles of a store, a Ride-Away or Mobility Freedom Mobility Consultant will drive the vehicle that best fits the person's needs for a personalized test drive at their home.

Discounts on Bruno Lifts and Seats

Often a modification to a person's car or SUV is sufficient to get them back on the road. Ride-Away and Mobility Freedom are providing an industry first $500 instant discount on most Bruno Valet Plus seats and Bruno Lifts that can be retrofitted to many existing vehicles. Mobility Consultants can provide information on which solutions properly fit the person's disability and vehicle type.

Ride-Away and Mobility Freedom are working to continue to increase awareness and offer best-in-class incentives that will allow individuals with disabilities to have the opportunity to experience the incredible freedom of wheelchair accessible transportation options.

About Ride-Away

Ride-Away is one of America's largest providers of wheelchair vans and adaptive equipment for people with disabilities. Ride-Away products are used by individuals with minor to profound disabilities requiring additional assistance while traveling. Ride-Away provides a range of solutions from hand controls and lifts to raised door and lowered floor vehicle modifications. Founded in 1986, Ride-Away's 11 East Coast locations are committed to offering a broad selection of specialized vehicles and services to meet the needs of every customer. All of Ride-Away's locations are QAP (Quality Assurance Program) certified through the National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association (NMEDA), resulting in Ride-Away being held to the highest standards in the industry. For more information, call (888)-RIDE-AWAY (888-743-3292), visit our website at http://www.Ride-Away.com, connect on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/rideawayvans and see our vehicles on http://www.youtube.com/rideawaycorp

About HASCO Medical, Inc.

HASCO Medical ("HASC" or the Company) provides products and services that dramatically improve the quality of living for its customers. The Company consists of Southern Medical and Mobility, Inc. and Certified Medical on the DME side and Ride-Away, Mobility Freedom, Wheelchair Vans of America and Certified Auto on the Van Conversion/Rental side of the company. For more information, email investor(at)hascomed(dot)com or visit our website at http://www.hascomed.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10355422.htm