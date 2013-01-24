Top Business Reputation Management Expert JW Maxx Solutions Utilizes New Ways to Guard Business Owners Against Fraudulent Claims with New Reputation Management Tactics

Top business reputation management expert, JW Maxx Solutions proudly announces that with new methods and utilities, they are well equipped to deal with fraudulent claims going forward in 2013. Using the latest techniques and tools, JW Maxx Solutions guarantees business owners reputation security on the internet.

It is vital for business owners to protect their brand's image online. In today's world, an online reputation is now just as key as offline reputation. With a reputation rescue package from JW Maxx Solutions, business owners are defending not only the character of their brand name, but promoting growth as well. With a positive online reputation fortified by a top business reputation management expert, businesses are promoting brand confidence, which is one of the most vital aspects of business to sustain.

“Many companies don't even bother to search for themselves until it's too late,” says Walter Halicki, founder and CEO of JW Maxx Solutions. “The Internet just isn't a big part of their market strategy. Even huge, multinational corporations fall victim.”

Moving into 2013 as a top business reputation management expert, JW Maxx Solutions is well versed in the latest trends in numerous industries and armed with the latest tools and techniques, JW Maxx Solutions' experts are standing by to handle fraudulent claims that could damage a company's reputation.

A particular technique that is used entails the thinning of value that false claims possess by spotlighting all the positives a business has to show off. By focusing on the good, JW Maxx Solutions insures that Bing, Google, and other search engine results will come up with the sort of results that emphasize a business in the best way possible. With a reputation rescue package from JW Maxx Solutions, businesses can use a search engine's own algorithms to their direct advantage, something that only a top business reputation management expert like JW Maxx Solutions could provide.

As a top business reputation management expert, JW Maxx Solutions' consultants are extremely adept in industry trends worldwide. By tracking these trends, and using the reputation rescue package, JW Maxx Solutions keeps their clients ahead of the game, and most significantly, ahead of the competition.

If the situation gets particularly dire, JW Maxx Solutions is able of bring legal action into the arena. Having successfully and regularly brought legal action against deceitful claims that were damaging a business's online reputation, JW Maxx Solutions will go to any distance to ensure the satisfaction of their clients. Whether it is a forum post, a message board comment, or a whole website, JW Maxx Solutions is set to fight fire with fire, for their clients.

Businesses concerned in protecting their online reputation should know that during 2013 JW Maxx Solutions is offering free consultation to possible clients. Whether a business has been harassed for days, weeks, or months, consultation is the first simple step of many to acquiring a secure online outlook for a business. A reputation rescue package from a top business reputation management expert is another step in the right direction for business owners.

JW Maxx Solutions, Online Reputation Management, Contact Information:

JW Maxx Solutions

11811 N Tatum Blvd, Suite 3031

Phoenix, AZ 85028

Phone: (602) 953 – 7798

Email: info(at)jwmaxxsolutions(dot)com

Website: http://www.jwmaxxsolutions.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebTopBusinesReputation/ManagementExpert/prweb10353621.htm