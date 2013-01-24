Scott & Suzy Phillips Tackle "Home Restorations" On "The American Woodshop's" 20th Season

Co-hosts Scott and Suzy Phillips offer a varied selection of home restoration projects on “The American Woodshop's” 20th season that will air on PBS stations beginning February 9.

Co-hosts Scott and Suzy Phillips selected 13 “Home Restorations” projects that mix fresh new ideas with traditional woodworking techniques for the 20th season of “The American Woodshop” that airs on PBS stations Saturday, February 9.

Woodcraft Supply, LLC, Delta Power Equipment, Biesemeyer, the Kreg Tool Company, the Gorilla Glue Company, and Easy Wood Tools fund “The American Woodshop,” which is produced by WBGU-TV in Bowling Green, Ohio, and carried on 350 plus PBS stations.

“Woodcraft is pleased to continue its sponsorship of ‘The American Woodshop' where Scott and Suzy Phillips offer inspiration and instruction to woodworkers looking for new ideas for building, turning and carving wood,” Woodcraft president Jody Garrett said. “The show is an important part of Woodcraft's educational offering to woodworkers.”

This is Suzy's second season as Scott's co-host. “We have a fantastic project lineup this season that focuses on our ‘Home Restorations' theme and introduces innovations that ‘rebuild, recycle and renew' beautiful spaces,” Scott said. “And Suzy brings a fresh approach to woodworking with ideas that incorporate cabinetmaking, veneer work, furniture restoration, chip carving, scrollsawing and finishing techniques. Get your tools out and join us!”

The season opener (300th show) features tool cabinets, but not your ordinary tool storage containers. The Freestanding Tool Cabinets featured are perfectly designed American-inspired originals – and the IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers), the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), and the Toledo Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) partner to add photovoltaic solar panels during the show.

Five projects address areas of activity in the home: Staircase Upgrades (balustrades and newel posts), Kitchen Cabinet Retrofits (simple, affordable kitchen renovations), Bathroom Storage Solutions (clever wooden cabinets with easy to use hardware), Home Entertainment Designs (new woodworking ideas for every home), and Architectural Wooden Accents (window and wall bracket accents).

IBEW explores shop lighting solutions during the episode featuring Veneer Inlays (decorative wood inlays in furniture). Other Season 20 projects are: Shop Jigs (making things to simplify shop tasks and revolutionary new clamping designs); Recycled Hardwood (affordable solutions with reclaimed wood); Thinking Toys 2 (puzzle joinery in furniture designs), Segmented Turnings (magic in turned wood); Outdoor Garden Benches and Pergolas (building to last and outdoor finishing solutions); and Scroll Saw Gifts (relaxing skill-building cutting projects).

Scott's woodshop at Piqua, Ohio, is the set for most of the shows, although the WBGU production team sometimes travels around America to shoot footage.

Call your local public television station to find out “The American Woodshop's” airtime, or go to http://www.wbgu.org/americanwoodshop to view an episode after it airs. Viewers who want to make the shows part of their reference library can purchase season DVDs. “All the proceeds go to help support PBS,” Scott said.

Woodcraft Supply, LLC, is the industry leader in providing a wide variety of top quality products, educational opportunities and one-on-one guidance to woodworkers of all skill levels. For more information about Woodcraft, please contact the store nearest you, visit woodcraft.com or call (800) 535-4482. To learn about Woodcraft franchise opportunities, visit woodcraftfranchise.com or email woodcraftfranchise(at)woodcraft(dot)com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10353454.htm