Prudential Northwest Properties Launches New Website

The new Prudential Northwest Properties website is more robust and consumer focused by streamlining search options, adding videos of homes for sale, and giving users direct access to current real estate market activity and trend reports by address, city, zip code or a particular point on a map.

Prudential Northwest Properties is pleased to announce the launch of their redesigned website, http://www.prunw.com. The new site features a simplified user interface, videos of each listing, improved property search functionality, and user-generated real estate market information and trends based on location. The site is mobile enabled and tablet-friendly, providing a consistent user experience across all platforms.

Jason Waugh, President & CEO of Prudential Northwest Properties, said, “We've made our new site more consumer focused by streamlining search options, adding videos, and giving the public direct access to create current market activity and trend reports by address, city, zip code or a point on a map. Our data is pulled from what's happening in our local market right now, so price changes are reflected very quickly and property information is more accurate and reliable than on most national real estate portals which use tax data to support their pricing estimates and listing information.”

The site features BrokerTec Systems' exclusive Market Watch technology, which provides an interactive map that highlights active listings, price changes and trends in any market area upon entering an address, city or zip code. Property information also includes Google maps, days on market, demographics and local school information.

Users can schedule showings, rate properties, save favorites and share them with friends, family and social networks. See the new site at http://www.prunw.com.

About Prudential Northwest Properties

Founded in 1948, Portland-based Prudential Northwest Properties is a proud member of HomeServices of America, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, and a flagship franchisee of the Prudential Real Estate and Relocation Services network. Recognized as a market leader and one of the most progressive real estate firms in the nation, the company is one of the largest home service providers in the Pacific Northwest. The company ranks as one of the top brokerages in North America for delivering client satisfaction, based on independently measured client feedback, and is also a Corporate Philanthropy Award recipient, named one of the five most generous medium-sized companies in Oregon. In Oregon's Top Workplaces of 2012, it was ranked in the top three. Prudential Northwest Properties is one of a select number of brokerages invited to join the new Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices real estate brand when it launches in 2013. To learn more, please visit http://www.prunw.com or call 503-646-7826.

