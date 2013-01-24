Whose Map Is It Anyway? – A New Whitepaper About The India-Pakistan Border Dispute

MapsofIndia launches a comprehensive white paper about the India-Pakistan border dispute.

2013 opened to another chapter in the continuing saga of the border dispute between India and Pakistan - two of the most influential countries in South-east Asia. MapsofIndia.com, India's leading mapping portal, added a new section featuring the historic dispute and cartographic dilemma surrounding the issue. “Whose Map Is It Anyway” is a comprehensive whitepaper which has gained a huge viewership within a day of its launch.

The ‘official' map Indians see in India and the ‘official' version which Pakistanis see in Pakistan are far removed from the ground realities of the border area between the two countries, says MapsofIndia.com. To give web users a clear unbiased view of the issue, HeadlinesIndia, MapsofIndia's news domain has poured in hundreds of hours of research and produced this comprehensive section. Verified by a panel of domain specialists, the paper seems to be a valuable educational resource. The research data comes from various encyclopedias, international websites, journals, UN resources and the official websites of both countries, claims MapsofIndia.com.

About The Site –

MapsofIndia.com is the largest online repository of maps on India since 1998. The site provides business mapping solutions and thematic map images of India, its states, union territories, districts, and cities. It is an established brand, servicing businesses, institutions and individuals across the globe. Mapsofindia has now over 6,000 pages of maps and content.

