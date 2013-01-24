Exchange USA Offers Complimentary DVD Drive on all Apple Macbook with Retina Display for Online Military Loan Customers

Newest Apple models are delivered without internal DVD, causing customer issues while industry transitions to web based model. Exchange USA will provide a DVD drive to every Military Loans customer who purchases a Retina Display MacBook through the end of February.

As Apple improves with modern technology, the design of both the MacBook Pro with Retina Display will improve as well, making the laptops smaller and more compact. To achieve the new, sleek design, the Apple is now disc-less. Not only has the the removal of the DVD drive impacted the size of the computer but it has also impacted customers satisfaction. Some may purchase a new MacBook Pro expecting the once common internal optical drive, only to find out that the laptop is no longer designed to have one. This may come as as surprise and may even cause frustrations although physical media will be a thing of the past very soon.

Change does not always come easy, especially when something that was once normal is no longer available. Exchange USA encourages the advancement in Apple technology and wants to offer military financing customers an opportunity to experience the changes with confidence. All active duty military loan customers who purchase the new MacBook Pro with Retina Display from Exchange USA will receive an external DVD drive that can be plugged into the new laptop design for no extra charge.

Despite Apple ditching the important feature of the DVD drive from its design, the MacBook Pro with Retina Display still has great advantages. The new laptop offers an incredible high resolution display that is crisp and sharp. The removal of the internal DVD drive shed some size and weight of the laptop as well, making them super portable. Customers can still be very happy about owning the newest masterpiece Apple has to offer.

"It's surprising how easy it is to survive without a DVD drive built into your laptop. Transitioning may take some getting used to but it can be done especially when there are other awesome benefits of the new, light, and thin MacBook with Retina Display," says Kaila, an Exchange USA employee who has used both the older and newest version of the MacBook Pro. "Having an external disc drive as an added feature will make the transition a lot easier for military customers purchasing the newest MacBook Pro," she says.

