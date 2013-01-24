Ride-Away's VP of Finance and Insurance Earns AFIP Master Certification

Davis J McCabe is one of only 40 financial services professionals in the nation to earn AFIP Master Certification.

Davis J. McCabe, Vice President of Finance and Insurance for Ride-Away Handicap Equipment Corporation and Mobility Freedom, owned by Hasco Medical HASC earned the Association of Finance & Insurance Professionals (AFIP) Master Certified F&I Professional. He completed the sanctioning body's highest tier certification of its regulatory and ethics-based continuing education program in December 2012. McCabe is one of only 40 financial services professionals in the nation — and the first in the mobility industry — to earn AFIP Master Certification.

McCabe has been in his current position at Ride-Away since 2004. In March 2012, with the acquisition of Ride-Away by Hasco Medical, he became responsible for oversight of the finance and insurance component of the parent company of Ride-Away, Hasco Medical Inc., and its subsidiary, Mobility Freedom. Today, McCabe personally directs finance and insurance operations at each of Hasco Medical's 16 locations.

“The AFIP brings trust to the finance and insurance industry, and Mr. McCabe's designation as Master Certified F&I Professional is a testament to the culture of trust we offer our customers at Hasco Medical," said Hal Compton Jr., CEO of Hasco Medical. "Personally, I am proud of the hard work and commitment Dave put forth to earn this certification.”

The AFIP, a nonprofit organization, certifies in-dealership financial services personnel. The association's three-tiered program addresses the state and federal regulations governing in-dealership finance and insurance operations. AFIP Certified F&I professionals are also required to adhere to an enforced Code of Ethics. AFIP Certified professionals must recertify every two years to stay current with regulatory changes. Achieving Basic and Senior Certification status requires passing a rigorous 200-question proctored exam with a score of 80 percent or higher. The senior tier also requires completion of an applied ethics component.

Dave said of his achievement, “I wanted to achieve the Master certification in Finance and Insurance because I feel that it is my responsibility to stay current with the new laws that have been passed, compliance requirements, and the regulations that have been recently updated.

I also feel that it is essential to increase my understanding of the legal statutes and best practices necessary in the field of F&I to better serve our customers.”

The Master level program was launched in 2012, and McCabe was among the first group of Master Certified F&I Professionals to earn the designation. The group is honored in a full-page ad in the January 2013 issue of F&I and Showroom magazine.

“The men and women who have achieved Master Certification possess a level of expertise unparalleled in the industry,” said David Robertson, executive director of the AFIP. “AFIP Certification is voluntary, so these individuals exhibit a rare commitment to their profession – and to their customers, colleagues and employers.”

About Ride-Away

Ride-Away is one of America's largest providers of wheelchair vans and adaptive equipment for people with disabilities. Ride-Away products are used by individuals with minor to profound disabilities requiring additional assistance while traveling. Ride-Away provides a range of solutions from hand controls and lifts to raised door and lowered floor vehicle modifications. Founded in 1986, Ride-Away's 11 East Coast locations are committed to offering a broad selection of specialized vehicles and services to meet the needs of every customer. All of Ride-Away's locations are QAP (Quality Assurance Program) certified through the National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association (NMEDA), resulting in Ride Away being held to the highest standards in the industry. For more information, call (888)-RIDE-AWAY (888-743-3292), visit our website at http://www.Ride-Away.com, connect on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/rideawayvans and see our vehicles on http://www.youtube.com/rideawaycorp

About HASCO Medical, Inc.

HASCO Medical (“HASC” or the Company) provides products and services that dramatically improve the quality of living for its customers. The Company consists of Southern Medical and Mobility, Inc. and Certified Medical on the DME side and Ride-Away, Mobility Freedom, Wheelchair Vans of America and Certified Auto on the Van Conversion/Rental side of the company. For more information, email investor(at)hascomed(dot)com or visit our website at http://www.hascomed.com.

