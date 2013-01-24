Government Cell Phone Infographic Released

PhoneServices.us Releases Information on the History of the Lifeline Assistance Program

In the modern world, communication is vital for many different reasons. While there is a lot of debate about whether or not the government should subsidize the cost of cell phones for low income families, there is one website that is simply trying to provide consumers with accurate and up to date information about Lifeline phone service in the US.

At phoneservices.us, consumers can find a wide range of information about the federally funded Lifeline Assistance program, which provides subsidized phone service to millions of Americans living in poverty. While the program was originally limited to landline phone service, the program has been revamped and now provides subsidized cell phone and monthly service in many states throughout America.

A common rumor surrounding the program is that it is new, with some even calling it the Obama Phone. This is simply not the case. The Lifeline program began under the Regan administration in 1985. This is just rumor that is dispelled on the phoneservices.us website.

Given the number of misconceptions and rumors surrounding the program on the Internet, the staff at phoneservices.us prepared a Lifeline Assistance infographic that dispels some of the myths about the program and provides additional program details.

"At PhoneServices.us, consumers can learn the facts about the Lifeline Assistance cell phone program and how to qualify for this helpful program," said a representative of the website in a release.

"With times still tough for many people, having access to a subsidized phone and phone service can really help struggling families make ends meet."

Depending on the state where a consumer lives, there may be one or several options available for cell phone providers that participate in the Lifeline phone program. In order to qualify for the program, applicants must establish eligibility, but most families who receive some sort of government assistance are likely to be approved when they apply.

To see the government phone infographic, click here.

Source: PhoneServices.us Press Release

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10319037.htm