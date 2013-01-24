EnerDel and ATC New Technologies Sign Agreement to Co-Market and Cross-Sell Products and Services

Collaboration Offers Customers Best-in-Class Lithium-ion Battery Systems and Complete Lifecycle Aftermarket Service Offering

EnerDel, Inc. and ATC New Technologies (NT), a division of ATC Drivetrain, today announced a new strategic relationship to co-market and cross-sell their products and services. With the advancements in secondary-use markets for lithium-ion cells, modules and battery systems – as well as primary-use markets like heavy-duty transportation – EnerDel and ATC NT expect strong market demand for their combined capabilities.

“Both of our companies embrace a full-service lifecycle approach to providing high-quality, worry-free energy storage solutions,” stated EnerDel CEO David Roberts. “Working with ATC NT – which has excellent aftermarket experience in return logistics, refurbishment and repair, and second-life applications – will help strengthen the value we offer to the industry.”

“EnerDel has one of the highest-quality, lithium-ion battery solutions on the market and their battery systems are designed for easy servicing, which helps extend their life through remanufacturing, repair or repurposing for secondary-use applications,” stated Michael LePore, President and CEO of ATC Drivetrain. “We have access to OEMs in the light vehicle and medium- to heavy-duty truck market. We plan to leverage EnerDel's battery systems with these customers and support EnerDel's customers by providing refurbishment, repair, spare parts or end-of-life services for their applications.”

About ATC New Technologies

ATC New Technologies is a leader in life cycle management for advanced battery packs (5R) based in Oklahoma City. The company repairs and remanufactures advanced battery packs and is an acclaimed innovator and pioneer in the re-use of batteries. ATC New Technologies is a division of ATC Drivetrain, which is a leading powertrain remanufacturer for light vehicles and medium- and heavy-duty trucks. For more information, visit http://www.atcnewtechnologies.com.

About EnerDel

EnerDel, Inc. is a privately-held company headquartered in Indianapolis. It manufactures advanced, lithium-ion batteries and energy storage systems for electric grid, transportation and industrial applications. The company's prismatic cell design and modular stacking architecture combine to provide customers with production-ready solutions that address their power and energy storage needs. EnerDel offers its customers the opportunity to receive a guaranteed residual value (GRV) on new energy storage or battery systems of up to 25 percent, which can be used toward the purchase of new or replacement systems. For additional information, visit http://www.EnerDel.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10357903.htm