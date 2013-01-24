BargainSeatsOnline.com Reports Increased Inventory Of Alicia Keys Tickets

The "Set the World on Fire Tour" will soon begin, and BargainSeatsOnline.com has increased the inventory of Alicia Keys tickets that are available to fans. This will ensure that there will be enough tickets to satisfy the high demand for seats.

(January 24, 2013) - The talented singer will travel to many locations in the United States and Canada. The tour will also include international venues. BargainSeatsOnline.com has added tickets to the inventory so that fans can find exactly what they want and will not be disappointed by sold-out shows.

"Set the World on Fire" is certain to live up to its title. U.S. cities that are scheduled for a concert include Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Tampa, Greensboro, Atlanta, Boston, New York and Detroit. The star will appear at such prestigious venues as Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center, Joe Louis Arena and Greensboro Coliseum. The Canadian cities of Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver will also receive a visit.

Fans who acquire Alicia Keys tickets will have the added benefit of seeing singer/songwriter Miguel. He will be the opening act for all of the concerts taking place in North America. The tour is attracting quite a bit of attention and is also selling an amazing amount of tickets. Devotees should be quick in obtaining tickets while good seats are still available.

The versatile songstress also plays piano and has acted in films and on television. She has a number of talents and is very accomplished in every one of them. The singing star is also extremely popular and has been chosen to sing the national anthem at this year's Super Bowl. It will be the third time that she is appearing at a Super Bowl game.

"Set the World on Fire" is promoting the latest release by the American performer. The album "Girl on Fire" came out in November of 2012 and debuted in the number one position on the Billboard 200 music chart. In the first week after its release, the album sold 159,000 copies. "Girl on Fire" is the fifth recording released by the singer/songwriter.

The performer has been honored with a number of awards that include a 2002 BET Award for Best New Artist and an NAACP Image Award in the same year for Outstanding New Artist. The star has had a very successful career up to the present, and success is certain to continue for some time to come.

