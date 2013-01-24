Valentine's Day is Celebrated by WomenClothingToday.com with New Silk Scarves

Honoring the essence of Valentine's Day, WomenClothingToday.com has created a new line of original hand painted silk scarves. Embodying the warmth associated with the emotion of love, these silk scarves are more than just trendy accessories.

As main artist and designer for WomenClothingToday.com, Svetlana Rasskazova's authentic art on special Valentine's Day silk scarves, has received a rather tremendous feedback. With the scarves fast disappearing off the racks as Valentine's Day approach nearer, WomenClothingToday.com has launched these at a further discount to celebrate the season of love.

Not only is the art on these silk scarves absolutely original and created using the illustrious ancient batik technique, the silk employed to create them is of the highest possible quality as well. Keeping in mind that silk has always been a popular gift item, WomenClothingToday.com has upped the ante by converting them into unique pieces of art that can be fashioned into an accessory.

Speaking on the occasion, Svetlana said “I always wanted to recreate this feeling of love on a silk scarf, and what better occasion than Valentine's Day? The hand paintings on the “Love is in the Air” and “Protector of the Family” silk scarves depicts that warm feeling that often accompanies love, and the bright colors that I have used are symbols of happiness and joy”.

The online wearable art retailer believes that Valentine's Day is for everyone, and therefore apart from introducing creative gifts for women who appreciate art, they also have something for the men. Exquisite hand painted silk ties embodying the opulence that goes with silk and the inimitability of an exclusive hand painted work of art, the eclectic collection of hand painted silk ties will definitely wow the men on this big day. If you are seeking gifts for artists, art lovers or simply someone who is an art enthusiast, WomenClothingToday.com also offers a unique collection of Valentine's Day silk paintings exemplifying the concept of love and security.

One of the stellar silk paintings, that is highly sought-out as a gift that would communicate the feeling of love is the Silk Painting titled “Song of Love” that has been inspired by the work of Paul Gauguin, and hand painted by Svetlana.

Anda Tudor, Business Manager at WomenClothingToday.com said “We believe Valentine's Day is for everyone. Considering the significance behind this day of love, WomenClothingToday.com has decided to celebrate the relationship with its customers, and therefore we have put all exclusive Valentine's Day gift items at a heavy discount”.

About WomenClothingToday.com

WomenClothingToday.com is a family business based in British Columbia, Canada. They employ a talented team of artists and designers, who craft each silk garment they offer by hand. No two silk products from the site are identical, even though the patterns and colors are nearly the same. WomenClothingToday.com offers a 100 percent money-back guarantee on items returned within 30 days.

